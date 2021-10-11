That '70s Show Vet Danny Masterson Shares Response To Netflix Ordering That '90s Show Sequel

When it comes to hanging out from friends down the street and doing the same things one did the previous week, it's safe to say "watching stuff on Netflix" would be one of those things. (At least now, as opposed to during the '70s.) So it's totally logical for Netflix to have announced the sequel series That '90s Show going into development, with O.G. That '70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. Fans were definitely pumped to hear the news, especially since the flagship sitcom hasn't been available to stream anywhere for a while, and even former star Danny Masterson spoke up about it as he awaits trial for multiple rape charges.

After Netflix went public with its That '90s Show news, Danny Masterson took to his Instagram account for his first post in nearly a month, and expressed how excited he is to see it come to fruition. In his words:

This is literally the dopest thing I’ve heard in a decade. So fucking excited for @therealkurtwoodsmith and @debrajorupp two of the great humans and greatest actors on this planet. Can’t wait to watch and laugh. Same creators / writers / producers as 70s.

Danny Masterson definitely wasn't hiding his glee in seeing that the TV universe he helped populate will continue with new stories anchored by his former co-stars Kurtwood Smith, who will soon be seen in the limited series about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, and Debra Jo Rupp, who actually hinted at a return to the '70s Show-verse when CinemaBlend spoke with her for WandaVision. (Smith and Rupp will also serve as executive producers.)

While Netflix didn't come right out and say it, it's expected that other former stars will make return appearances on the streaming spinoff, considering the ten-episode season will center on Red and Kitty Foreman taking in Eric and Donna's daughter Leia for the summer. As such, fans are definitely hoping to see current Home Economics star Topher Grace and Orange is the New Black vet Laura Prepon reprising their roles, presumably in the premiere and/or finale. Not to mention returns from real-life couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as Kelso and Jackie, along with NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama as a presumably less trope-fueled Fez.

It is highly unlikely Danny Masterson will get a shot at reprising his character of Steven Hyde, however. While the actor spent years working with Ashton Kutcher (and other sporadic That '70s Show vets) at Netflix for the sitcom The Ranch, he was booted from the show and Netflix in general in the midst of resurfaced sexual assault and rape allegations. Masterson was formally charged with multiple counts of rape in mid-2020 and, after prior trips to the courtroom, is currently awaiting a November trial, after which he could face quite a lengthy stint behind bars if found guilty.

You can check out Danny Masterson's Instagram post in full below.

A post shared by dannymasterson (@dannymasterson) A photo posted by on

With co-creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner also coming back as executive producers, and with former writer/producer Gregg Mettler serving as showrunner, That '90s Show is still in the early stages of development, but hopefully fans will be able to take a trip back to 1995 Point Place in late 2022 or early 2023. In the meantime, check out everything that's yet to premiere in the 2021 Fall TV season.