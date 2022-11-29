Netflix's That '90s Show Trailer Has Red Threatening To Put His Foot In Someone’s Ass And More Callbacks To The Original Show

From 1998 to 2006, TV viewers could transport themselves back to the mid-late 1970s to follow along with Eric Forman and his friends getting into hijinks in That ‘70s Show. The beloved comedy series also pointed the spotlight on Eric’s parents, Kitty and Red, the latter of whom would frequently threaten to put his foot in someone’s ass if they got on his bad side. Well, That ‘90s Show is nearly upon us, and among the callbacks to the original show thrown in the first trailer is that Red is still a fan of that particular threat.

Taking place in 1995, i.e. 15 and a half years after the final moment in That ‘70s Show, That ‘90s Show sees Callie Haverda’s Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s teenage daughter, visiting her grandparents in Point Place, Wisconsin for the summer. But just because Kurtwood Smith’s Red is older doesn’t mean he’s gotten softer. Far from it, as he makes it clear to Leia that if any of her friends go into his bedroom, he won’t hesitate to put his foot in their ass. Meanwhile, Debra Jo Rupp’s Kitty is still her chipper and friendly self, handing out brownies to Leia’s exiting friends while her husband tells everyone to get out and then swiftly locks the screen door behind them.

Hearing Red dish out his classic threat is enough of a nostalgia dose in the first That ‘90s Show trailer, but there’s more where that came from! The preview opens with a look at the Vista Cruiser, which is frankly looking more pristine than it did in that That ‘70s Show days, and not only does Red and Kitty’s basement basically look the same, we see that Leia and her friends will be partaking in the same activity down there that her parents did with Jackie, Hyde, Kelso and Fez when they were teens. You know, the one that envelops them in smoke.

That ‘90s Show premieres to Netflix subscribers on January 13, 2023. Our 2022 TV schedule is available to look through if you’re curious about what programming remains this year.

More to come…