The Adam Project: 14 Movies To Watch If You Like The Netflix Film

The Adam Project has dropped on Netflix to great reviews and has a fun story that is easy to watch for any member of the family. From the charming charisma of Ryan Reynolds to the entertaining battles, The Adam Project is a great addition to Shawn Levy’s already amazing repertoire of films.

However, after you finish watching The Adam Project, you might be wondering what to watch next. But, don’t you worry ‘bout a thing, because there are plenty of movies like The Adam Project that are available to stream online or rent. Here are fourteen films that I know you’ll love.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Timecop (Amazon Rental)

In this 1994 classic, Timecop tells the story of Max Walker, a cop turned federal agent, whose mission is to battle time travel-based crime and look into a larger political conspiracy.

While the film received mixed reviews from critics, there’s no denying that it’s still a lot of fun. For fans of The Adam Project, you’ll enjoy the time-travel aspects, as well as the inclusion of a larger scheme at hand that revolves around time-travel. Jean-Claude Van Damme, Ron Silver, and everyone else rock their roles.

Rent Timecop on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Palm Springs (Hulu)

Palm Springs is a Hulu original movie starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, telling the story of how two wedding guests end up falling in love when they are suddenly stuck in a time loop in Palm Springs, repeating the same day over and over again.

While there’s no actual time-travel involved here, the time loop in Palm Springs makes it so enjoyable, and the charming chemistry between Samberg and Milioti reminds me of Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana in The Adam Project. Once you’re done watching the comedy, you should read about all those behind-the-scenes stories from filming.

Stream Palm Springs on Hulu.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Back To The Future Movies (Specifically The Second) (Amazon Rental)

You knew this was going to be on here. The Back to the Future series, mainly starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, tells the story of Marty McFly and Doc Brown, an unlikely duo who constantly find themselves in time-travel shenanigans and often have to get themselves back to the future (hence the title).

While you can watch any Back to the Future movie and be reminded of The Adam Project, I personally think Back to the Future 2 is the most like it, as it features both a young Marty McFly and an older version of himself, like in the Netflix original. The whole Back to the Future cast is phenomenal, and you’ll enjoy yourself from beginning to end.

Rent The Back To The Future series on Amazon.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Frequency (Amazon Rental)

The science fiction film, Frequency, starring Dennis Quaid and Jim Caviezel, tells the story of a father and son who somehow find a way to communicate with each other through different points in time with an old ham radio, and they use this to their advantage.

For fans of The Adam Project, I think you’ll enjoy Frequency for that father-son connection that is central to the story, but what really makes it fun is the use of this strange time-warp radio, and how they use it to save people, change their futures, and everything in-between.

Rent Frequency on Amazon.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (HBO Max)

Now this is a hilarious ride. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, tells the story of two high school boys who are in a bit of a pinch to try and get their high school history presentation together. So, what do they do to fix that? Travel through time, of course, and literally pick up historical figures for their project.

This movie is so stupidly funny in the best way. For fans of The Adam Project, you’ll love the comedy and the chemistry between Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, who both came back later for two sequels. The way the time travel works in this movie is enjoyable as well, creating an all-around amusing experience.

Stream Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure on HBO Max.

Rent Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure on Amazon.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (Amazon Prime)

This is one that I’m very familiar with. Zathura: A Space Adventure tells the story of two brothers who are suddenly pulled into the galaxy when they decide to engage in a game of Zathura, a board game that changes their lives forever.

Basically, think of Jumanji but with space travel. Zathura is a great time and for fans of The Adam Project, there are plenty of fun space travels, battles, and a little hint of time travel, but that’s a big twist in the movie so I can’t reveal how. Honestly, I think Zathura and Jumanji should be connected at this point.

Stream Zathura: A Space Adventure on Amazon Prime.

Rent Zathura on Amazon.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Race To Witch Mountain (Disney+)

In this fun Disney family flick featuring Dwayne Johnson, Race to Witch Mountain follows a cabbie and an alien expert, who take on the responsibility of getting two kids with unexplainable powers away from an organization that wants to take advantage of them.

While there’s no intense time-travel in Race to Witch Mountain, I am heavily reminded of The Adam Project while watching this film. A big-time actor with kid sidekicks? Some evil organization wanting to take over and become even more powerful? A love interest who kicks butt too? Which movie am I talking about? Both! If you enjoyed The Adam Project, I seriously recommend this.

Stream Race to Witch Mountain on Disney+.

Rent Race to Witch Mountain on Amazon.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

The Terminator (Amazon Prime)

It would be a crime if I didn’t put The Terminator on this list. The James Cameron classic tells the story of the titular Terminator, who is sent back in time from 2029 to kill the woman who would birth the savior of all of mankind when artificial intelligence takes over in the future.

I mean, if you’ve already watched The Adam Project, you probably noticed the amount of references about The Terminator, but that doesn't mean you still shouldn’t watch the movie again, just for fun. A secret resistance, some compelling characters, and plenty of action makes this movie the perfect pick. You should definitely watch the Terminator franchise streaming.

Stream The Terminator on Amazon Prime.

Rent The Terminator on Amazon.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Groundhog Day (Starz)

Are we ready for another time-loop film? Groundhog Day, a classic Bill Murray film , follows a Pennsylvanian weatherman who ends up getting stuck in a time loop on the titular holiday, forcing him to relive it.

Groundhog Day doesn’t have anything to do with time travel and is a time-loop film (like Palm Springs) where the plot is centered on the idea of time, but Bill Murray carries this film. His comedic brilliance and timing make this a hysterical film, much like with Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project, and it keeps your attention from start to finish. If you haven’t seen this one, be sure to check it out.

Stream Groundhog Day on Starz .

Rent Groundhog Day on Amazon.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

13 Going On 30 (Amazon Rental)

Now this is a classic time-travel movie. 13 Going On 30 tells the story of Jenna Rink, a teenager who just wishes she was thirty, flirty and thriving. She gets her wish when she wakes up one day in a beautiful apartment in Manhattan as a thirty year old - but not everything is perfect, as she finds out she’s lost her best friend, Matty.

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, who were the stars of 13 Going On 30, literally played a married couple in The Adam Project, reuniting so many years later . My heart can’t take this cuteness. Even if I am a bit biased towards this movie, it’s a great adventure and a fun romantic comedy, and the 13 Going On 30 cast rocks it.

Rent 13 Going On 30 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Tomorrowland (Starz)

Next up, we have Tomorrowland. This science fiction film tells the story of the adventure between a scientist and a teenager with a love for science as they travel to an alternate dimension known as “Tomorrowland” in the hopes of saving their reality.

While Tomorrowland isn’t necessarily a time-travel movie, I think the idea alone is worth the time to watch. For fans of The Adam Project, you’ll enjoy the really cool sci-fi battles and action sequences, but what makes this movie so much fun are those visual effects. It really feels like a futuristic world so far from our reach.

Stream Tomorrowland on Starz.

Rent Tomorrowland on Amazon.

(Image credit: Sony)

Looper (Netflix)

In this action-packed time-travel film, Looper is set in a world where time-travel is well established - and has been taken over by the mob. They use it to kill people, sending them to the past in order for hitmen to get them.

Looper’s time travel , to me, is confusing as all heck, but that doesn’t mean that the movie itself isn’t so much fun. Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are a match made in heaven and should be in way more movies together, because they create action-movie magic. For fans of The Adam Project, you’ll like the time-travel aspect and how it’s one of the main focuses of the story, but I have a feeling you’ll enjoy this movie no matter what.

Stream Looper on Netflix.

Rent Looper on Amazon.

(Image credit: Disney)

Meet The Robinsons (Disney+)

The only animated flick on this list - and honestly, and underrated one . Meet The Robinsons is a crazy adventure about a smart young boy who teams up with a supposed child from the future to steal his invention back, in order to fix the timeline and make sure a bleak future doesn’t happen.

I feel like Meet the Robinsons has such a bad reputation because it was only Disney’s second attempt at CGI animation - with their first being Chicken Little and not that great - so many people ended up not seeing this movie. But, Meet the Robinsons is so good and perfect for fans of The Adam Project, because the film focuses on family, and why it’s so important. It’s heartwarming, adventurous, and an all-around great time.

Stream Meet the Robinsons on Disney+.

Rent Meet the Robinsons on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

About Time (Netflix)

Last but not least, we have this romantic comedy, About Time. This British film follows a young man who discovers from his family that he has the ability to time-travel. Instead of using it for fame or power, he decides to use it to improve his love-life.

About Time is just the best. If you were a fan of the main relationships in The Adam Project and wanted to see more of that good stuff, this movie is so for you. The time-travel is easy to follow, but the story itself is really what sells it, alongside the perfect chemistry of Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson.

Stream About Time on Netflix.

Rent About Time on Amazon.

Hopefully now, you have some great options to turn to when you’re looking for your next time-related adventure, from romantic comedies to action flicks. Take a trip through time and have fun with these movies.