What The 13 Going On 30 Cast Is Doing Now

I have a lot of comfort movies in my life. I’m talking about the movies that no matter how I’m feeling, I sit down and watch them and instantly feel better. Some of these include watching the Mamma Mia cast sing ABBA songs, feeling magical while watching the Harry Potter movies in order , or, in this case, watching a 13-year-old girl become 30 in 13 Going On 30.

If we’re talking about a movie that still holds up , 13 Going On 30 is one of those. Not only are the performances great, but the story always makes me want to watch it over and over. It’s crazy to think that the young Jenna Rink is now 30 - amazing how seventeen years go by just like that. However, since so much time has passed since this film originally came out, one might wonder where the cast is now - and what they might be doing next.

If you’ve been wondering about what the 13 Going On 30 cast has been up to, including Jennifer Garner, read on!

Jennifer Garner (Jenna Rink)

Jennifer Garner is the lead in 13 Going On 30, and has done plenty in Hollywood since the romantic comedy. Some of her biggest roles have been starring in several romantic comedies, such as Ghosts of Girlfriends Past or Valentine’s Day. She’s also starred in movies like Yes Day, Love, Simon, Dallas Buyers Club, and more.

Another big role that she had while filming 13 Going On 30, and after the film’s release, was starring in and being a part of the Alias cast - which is even cooler because they reunited in 2021 .

Coming up, Garner is going to be in a variety of movies and TV shows. For television, she will be appearing in two TV series, called The Last Thing He Told Me and My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. She will also be appearing in two new movies, called The Adam Project and Fantasy Camp.

Christa B. Allen (Young Jenna Rink)

Playing the young Jenna Rink in 13 Going On 30 was Christa B. Allen, and she’s appearing in both movies and TV shows since her big role in the romantic comedy. Some of her biggest appearances were a reunion with Jennifer Garner in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Detention of the Dead, The Valley, and other movies.

She’s also had quite the career in TV as well. Allen had a main role as Charlotte Clarke in Revenge, as well as a recurring role in the series, Baby Daddy.

Soon, she’ll be appearing in another TV show, but this time offering her voice talents to a series called Adults Only, portraying Jessica Jewel.

Mark Ruffalo (Matt Flamhaff)

I feel like everyone knows who Mark Ruffalo is now thanks to his amazing performance as the Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as his many other roles, but before the Hulk, he portrayed Matt Flamhaff in 13 Going On 30.

As mentioned before, Ruffalo has become very active in Hollywood, starring in several movies as well as television miniseries. Aside from the Hulk/Bruce Banner in the MCU, some of his biggest roles have been in Shutter Island, The Kids Are Alright, and many critically acclaimed movies like Foxcatcher and Spotlight.

Ruffalo has also had success in television, appearing in the TV film, The Normal Heart and the miniseries, I Know This Much Is True. Coming up, he’s going to be in the new She-Hulk Marvel series on Disney+, as well as The Adam Project (alongside Garner again), two other movies called Poor Things and Newsflash, and a new miniseries called All The Light We Cannot See.

Sean Marquette (Young Matt Flamhaff)

Sean Marquette portrayed the younger version of Matt Flamhaff in 13 Going On 30, and he’s also been successful since. One of his biggest roles has been voicing Mac in the popular children’s show, Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends. Besides that, he’s also had a major recurring appearance on The Goldbergs as Johnny Atkins, a role he played again in the spin-off, Schooled.

Marquette has also appeared in a variety of movies, like Grilled, High School, Friend Request and more. Coming up, he’ll be appearing in a new movie called Better Half.

Judy Greer (Lucy “Tom-Tom” Wyman)

I feel like all of us have a Lucy “Tom-Tom” Wyman somewhere in our lives, but the original was played by Judy Greer in 13 Going On 30. Greer has established herself as a force to be reckoned with due to her many movie and TV appearances.

Some of her biggest movie roles have been the romantic comedies 27 Dresses and Love and Other Drugs, the horror remake, Carrie, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, 2018’s Halloween and its sequel, Halloween Kills, the Ant-Man films in the MCU and so many more.

Greer has also appeared in many television shows (truly too many to list). Some of her most recognizable have been The Big Bang Theory, Arrested Development, Two and a Half Men, Married, and Kidding alongside Jim Carrey. She also voices Cheryl in Archer.

Soon, Greer is set to appear in a lot of new movies and shows, such as the miniseries, The White House Plumbers, a new movie called Family Squares, and many, many others.

Alexandra Kyle (Young Lucy “Tom-Tom” Wyman)

Next up, we have Alexandra Kyle, who played the younger version of Lucy “Tom-Tom” Wyman in 13 Going On 30. Like her other younger co-stars, Kyle has had success in both movies and TV, appearing in films like Funky Monkey, and having recurring roles in shows like Justified and Days of Our Lives.

Kyle doesn’t have anything new coming up soon, but it does seem like she’s breaking into the world of directing and writing, as she recently produced, directed, wrote and starred in her own short, Anxiety Wilma , so better keep an eye out for this up and comer behind the camera.

Andy Serkis (Richard Kneeland)

You know, I’ll admit, when I first saw Andy Serkis in 13 Going On 30, I almost didn’t recognize him because I’m so used to his brilliant motion-capture performances where you don't see his face. This movie just proved that Serkis, as Richard Kneeland, was the perfect casting decision, as I can't picture anyone else but him playing the role.

Serkis, as you probably know, has gone on to to do so much in Hollywood. Some of his biggest roles have been portraying Caesar in The Planet of the Apes revival, a major role in the Adventures of Tin-Tin series, motion-capturing Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequels, as well as many other movie roles. He also had a leading part in the TV miniseries, The Letter for the King, playing Mayor Mistrinaut.

Coming up, Serkis is going to be appearing in many new films. In 2022, he is a part of The Batman cast, playing the legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Later on, he will be appearing in other movies such as Luther, a new Tin-Tin movie, and Mouse Guard, as well as a new video game called Squadron 42.

Kathy Baker (Beverly Rink)

Next up, we have Kathy Baker, who played the mother of Jenna, Beverly Rink, the one person Jenna went running to when she was thirty and in need of advice. Baker has been active in both movies and TV since her work here. Some of her biggest movie appearances have been Saving Mr. Banks, Nine Live, Big Miracle, The Art of Racing in the Rain, and many more.

She’s also had success in TV. Baker has had recurring roles in many shows including, Medium, Against the Wall, Those Who Kill, I’m Sorry, and more. Baker also had a leading role in the Netflix series, The Ranch during its run, where she played Joanne. Soon, she’s going to appear in a new film called Wake, portraying Beth Moore.

Phil Reeves (Wayne Rink)

Playing Wayne, the husband of Beverly, in 13 Going On 30 was Phil Reeves, who’s appeared in both movies and TV. Some roles you might recognize him from are playing Father in Blades of Glory, one of the committee members in Evan Almighty, Don Parker in A Thousand Words, Principle Kent in the Dwayne Johnson/Kevin Hart buddy cop movie, Central Intelligence, and many others.

He’s also had quite the career in television, appearing in many shows. Some of his biggest roles were playing Andrew Doyle on Veep, Charles Swedelson on Girlfriends, Gene in The Detour, and more. While he doesn’t have anything coming up soon, he was a part of the series, Home Economics in 2021.

Lynn Collins (Wendy)

Next up, we have Wendy from 13 Going On 30, played by Lynn Collins. Since her role in the romantic comedy, Collins has appeared in several movies and shows. She had major roles in films like X-Men Origins: Wolverine, John Carter, Beneath Us, and more. In television, she’s had recurring roles in shows such as True Blood, Manhunt: Unabomber, and Bosch, as well as other TV guest appearances.

Since 2021, Collins has recurred as Leah in The Walking Dead, and will continue that role in 2022 as one of the best AMC shows comes to a close. She’s also going to be appearing in a new movie called James the Second.

Susan Egan (Tracy Hansen)

Last, but not least, we have Susan Egan, who played Tracy Hansen in 13 Going On 30, one of Jenna’s co-workers when she was thirty. Since her role in the film, Egan has appeared in many movies and TV shows, like The Third Wish movie, Modern Family, and others, but her biggest role thus far was voicing Rose (as well as other minor characters) in the popular TV series, Steven Universe.

Egan is also known for her talented voice-acting, and has guest-starred on shows such as The Simpsons, Amphibia, and has voiced many characters in video games like Spider-Man 2, and the Kingdom Hearts series.

If her name sounds familiar, it’s probably because you know her as Megara from the underrated Disney movie, Hercules , which came out in 1997. Egan is going to use that awesome voice alongside Arielle Jacobs, Anneliese Van Der Pol, and Syndee Winters in Disney Princess: The Concert, a new tour that is going around the United States to share the love of Disney through song. Where can I buy my tickets?

After such an iconic film, it only makes sense that these famous actors and actresses have gone on to do so much in the industry, and I for once can’t wait to see what they do next. Now, if I could just get The Adam Project to come out sooner so I could see Garner and Ruffalo together again, I’d be happy.