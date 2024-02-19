The Best Movies To Watch On Pluto TV

Are you looking for a way to watch Best Picture winners , some of the most celebrated documentaries of all time, or great romantic comedies ? Well, you don’t have to fork out a ton of cash or sign up for another premium streaming service to check out thousands of movies. You just need to use Pluto TV , a free streaming platform that’s loaded with great big-screen experiences.

Below is a beefy list of some of the best movies of all time, but this is just barely scratching the surface of what Pluto TV has to offer. That being said, let’s check out a couple dozen of the best options the service has for you.

No Country For Old Men (2007)

The Coen Brothers’ No Country for Old Men, a movie we ranked as the best Western ever made , follows three strangers in West Texas who are connected by a drug deal gone bad and a satchel containing a couple million dollars. Beautiful and bleak, this deadly cat-and-mouse game is a thrilling experience from start to finish.

Stream No Country for Old Men on Pluto TV.

Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981)

The one that started it all, Raiders of the Lost Ark follows college professor and archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) as he's tasked with stopping a band of Nazis from getting their hands on the Ark of the Covenant. With the help of his ex, Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), the scrappy adventurer sets off on a quest that could decide the fate of the world.

Stream Raiders of the Lost Ark on Pluto TV.

Top Gun (1986)

One of the best ‘80s movies , Top Gun helped transform Tom Cruise from a rising Hollywood star to the biggest actor on the planet with his career-defining portrayal of renegade Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Upon being invited to an elite naval fighter school, Maverick meets his match in the air with Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer) and in the classroom with instructor Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis), making things extraordinarily difficult.

Stream Top Gun on Pluto TV.

The Firm (1993)

John Grisham’s various novels have been turned into some of the best legal thrillers of all time, and near the top of that list is Sydney Pollack’s 1993 adaptation of The Firm. When Mitch McDeere (Tom Cruise) takes a job at a prestigious Memphis law firm, he has no idea that he’s about to enter a life-or-death situation and uncover a massive criminal conspiracy that goes all the way to the top.

Stream The Firm on Pluto TV.

Platoon (1986)

Told through the eyes of a young soldier named Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen), Oliver Stone’s Vietnam War movie , Platoon, explores how the horrors and stresses of combat can turn someone’s brain inside out and leave them not knowing who is a friend and who is a foe on the battlefield.

Stream Platoon on Pluto TV.

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

A modern retelling of Pride & Prejudice, Sharon Maguire’s Bridget Jones’s Diary follows the titular British woman (Renée Zellweger) as she finds herself at the center of love triangle after drawing the attention of her womanizing boss (Hugh Grant) and a family friend (Colin Firth). Caught between a rock and a hard place, Bridget desperately tries to navigate the delicate situation.



Stream Bridget Jones’s Diary on Pluto TV.

Point Break (1991)

If you want The Fast and the Furious, but with bank-robbing surfers instead of DVD-player-boosting street-racers, then look no further than Kathryn Bigelow’s Point Break. One of the best action movies of all time , this 1991 classic sees FBI agent Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) go undercover to bring down a group called the Ex-Presidents, led by the mysterious Bodhi "Bodhisattva" (Patrick Swayze).



Stream Point Break on Pluto TV.

Collateral (2004)

Michael Mann’s 2004 thriller, Collateral, follows Los Angeles cabbie Max Durocher (Jamie Foxx) as he is forced to drive hitman Vincent (Tom Cruise) around the City of Angels on a night he won’t soon forget. Things take a darker turn when the ice-cold killer makes things personal.

Stream Collateral on Pluto TV.

Tootsie (1982)

How Dustin Hoffman didn’t win an Oscar for his portrayal of Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels in Sydney Pollock’s Tootsie is something we’ll never understand. Released in 1982, this comedy about a struggling actor who adopts a new persona to get some work is nothing short of perfection.

Stream Tootsie on Pluto TV.

To Catch A Thief (1955)

One of Alfred Hitchcock’s best movies, To Catch a Thief follows retired burglar John Robie (Cary Grant) as he tries to clear his name by capturing a mysterious thief who is committing crimes in his style. Add in a tumulous romance with the enchanting Frances Stevens (Grace Kelly), and you have yourself an all-time great.

Stream To Catch a Thief on Pluto TV.

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Even if you take away the movie’s iconic twist ending, The Usual Suspects is one hell of a crime thriller to check out on Pluto TV. With an outstanding cast that includes Kevin Spacey, Benicio Del Toro, and Chazz Palminteri, this intricate and oftentimes hilarious film about a group of crooks recounting a job gone wrong is pure entertainment.

Stream The Usual Suspects on Pluto TV.

Mean Girls (2004)

One of the best movies of the 2000s , Mean Girls is more than deserving of its reputation. When Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) starts North Shore High School and meets a group of girls known as the Plastics, she soon finds out that popularity isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Stream Mean Girls on Pluto TV.

Rudy (1993)

Without a doubt one of the best sports movies , the incredibly inspirational Rudy follows Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger (Sean Astin) as he sets out to achieve his dream of playing for the Notre Dame “Fighting Irish” football team. Despite the various ups and downs, both on and off the field, the undersized and overlooked college student rises above it all.

Stream Rudy on Pluto TV.

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

In a diversion from his standard characters, Adam Sandler plays the shy and timid Barry Egan in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2002 romantic comedy, Punch-Drunk Love. Upon meeting the woman of his dreams (Emily Watson), the small business owner finds his life taking a whole new direction, one that is uncertain but far less mundane.

Stream Punch-Drunk Love on Pluto TV.

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

One of the most charming and well-written rom-coms of the ‘90s, Mike Newell’s Four Weddings and a Funeral centers on a hopeless bachelor named Charles (Hugh Grant) whose life is turned upside down after meeting a mysterious American woman (Andie MacDowell) at a friend’s nuptials. Encountering the women at various social engagements, the situation becomes increasingly messy with each passing season.

Stream Four Weddings and a Funeral on Pluto TV.

Thief (1981)

An all-time great Chicago movie , Michael Mann’s 1981 crime thriller, Thief, follows a meticulous and successful jewel thief as he tries to leave a life of crime behind and start anew after meeting Jessie (Tuesday Weld). But when “one final job” with a cutthroat gangster (Robert Prosky) goes awry, Frank’s window begins to close.

Stream Thief on Pluto TV.

Heathers (1988)

Directed by Michael Lehmann, the 1988 teen dark comedy, Heathers, follows high school student Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder), who finds herself in a dangerous situation after she and her boyfriend, Jason "J.D." Dean (Christian Slater) accidentally kill the most popular girl in school.

Stream Heathers on Pluto TV.

Raging Bull (1980)

Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull, one of the best boxing movies ever made, charts the in-ring exploits and personal drama of middleweight fighter Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro). Presented in black-and-white and bouncing from beautifully shot boxing matches to intense arguments at home, this fast and furious exploration of a boxing legend is superb.

Stream Raging Bull on Pluto TV.

Memento (2001)

One of Christopher Nolan’s best movies , Memento is the one that put him on the map and led to later successes like the Dark Knight trilogy and Oppenheimer. Though hard to follow at times due to its unique narrative structure, this crime thriller about a man (Guy Pearce) trying to solve a mystery while suffering from a form of amnesia is unlike anything else.

Stream Memento on Pluto TV.

The Last Waltz (1977)

Often considered one of the greatest concert films of all time, The Last Waltz chronicles The Band’s famous Thanksgiving 1976 gig in San Francisco. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the documentary features all kinds of guest artists joining the rock outfit on stage, including Neil Young, Muddy Waters, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, and more.

Stream The Last Waltz on Pluto TV.

Boyhood (2014)

Filmed over a decade, Richard Linklater’s 2014 coming-of-age drama, Boyhood, follows Mason Evans Jr. (Ellar Coltrane) as he grows from a six-year-old splitting his time between his divorced parents to his freshman year of college. Epic in both scope and scale, this unforgettable cinematic experience is worthy of all the praise it received upon release.

Stream Boyhood on Pluto TV.

The Big Short (2015)

A movie that should have won Best Picture , Adam McKay’s The Big Short explores the various factors and shady practices that led to the 2008 financial crisis and the financial experts who profited off the staggering losses experienced by so many. An all-star cast consisting of Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Brad Pitt, and several others, a non-traditional story structure, and a smash-mouth attitude make this a cinematic achievement.

Stream The Big Short on Pluto TV.

Grizzly Man (2005)

Werner Herzog released one of his most visually striking and harrowing documentaries in 2005 in the form of Grizzly Man. This intimate portrait of Timothy Treadwell, a man who spent many years of his life living with bears in Alaska, ends in an unspeakable tragedy, but everything that leads to that fateful moment is beautiful, innocent, and pure.

Stream Grizzly Man on Pluto TV.

Nosferatu (1922)

One of the greatest horror films of all time , as well as one of the most controversial, Nosferatu is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula that some would argue is more terrifying than the source material. The visual of Count Orlock’s (Max Schreck) shadow creeping up the stairs to claim his next victim, or really any image of the grotesque vampire, is pure nightmare fuel.

Stream Nosferatu on Pluto TV.

Chinatown (1974)

If you’re looking for a great neo-noir mystery on Pluto TV, look no further than Roman Polanski’s Chinatown. Released in 1974, this beloved classic follows private eye Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) as he is hired to follow a woman’s husband, only to find himself in the middle of a city-wide conspiracy involving murder, corruption, and water rights.

Stream Chinatown on Pluto TV.

12 Angry Men (1957)

When it comes to legal dramas, it doesn’t get much better than Sidney Lumet’s 12 Angry Men. Tasked with deciding the fate of a teenager charged with murder, a group of jurors begins to question everything about the case and their own lives after one of them (Henry Fonda) casts doubt on the whole situation.

Stream 12 Angry Men on Pluto TV.

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

After being attacked by a wolf on a backpacking trip across England, American college student David Kessler (David Naughton) is transformed into a werewolf and begins to prey upon London as he fails to fight off his animalistic urges. John Landis’s An American Werewolf in London is funny, charming, gory fun.

Stream An American Werewolf in London on Pluto TV.