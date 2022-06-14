The Best Romantic Comedies To Stream On Peacock Right Now

I don’t know about you, but I love romantic comedies . When I just need some fluffy love stories and funny comedy to make my days a little brighter, those are the films I turn to. And, just like many other streaming services, Peacock offers several romantic comedy movies for subscribers to enjoy.

From Peacock exclusives such as Marry Me to older hits from the 1990s, Peacock has you covered if you’re looking for a romantic comedy to enjoy if you’re feeling like you need a bit of romance in your life - as we all often do. And if you don’t have a Peacock subscription, be sure to get one soon, as you don’t want to miss out on these picks.

(Image credit: Disney)

Pretty Woman (1990)

You want to talk about a classic romantic comedy? Pretty Woman is that and more. This film, starring the talented Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, tells the story of a rich man who hires a prostitute to act as his personal escort for the week, but of course, over time, feelings begin to blossom.

When I think of a romantic comedy, Pretty Woman is often one of the first ones I think of, for the singular fact that it is so funny and the romance doesn’t feel forced. I genuinely feel the connection that the two main characters, Vivian and Edward, start to form over the course of the film, and the funny moments are truly some of the most well-timed in rom-com history. There are so many cool behind the scenes facts that you should know, too, so if you haven’t seen the film, be sure to check it out now.

Stream Pretty Woman on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

13 Going On 30 (2004)

Another classic romantic comedy. 13 Going On 30, starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, tells the story of a thirteen-year-old named Jenna who wishes to be “thirty, flirty, and thriving,” and somehow ends up getting her wish, being transported seventeen years into the future where she is thirty - and discovers that her future might not be all it’s cracked up to be.

This film is one of those that is just there to make you smile. No matter what time of day, I’ve found myself enjoying this romantic comedy because it’s cute, has an amazing 13 Going On 30 cast , and a relationship that I can get behind that is oh so wholesome. The chemistry between Jenna and Matt alone is always something I can get behind and I have enjoyed several times in the past.

Stream 13 Going On 30 on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mamma Mia, here we go again! Mamma Mia! is the film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, following a young woman, Sophie, who is on a quest to find out who her real father is when she invites all three possibilities to her wedding - without her mother even knowing.

I am a certified Mamma Mia! expert , and I can say with 100% certainty that this film is my go-to for when I am feeling my absolute worst, because there’s no way you can watch Meryl Streep and not smile when she is dancing during “Dancing Queen.” From the iconic Mamma Mia! cast to the songs to even the set design and the choreography, this rom-com starring legendary actors with romances everywhere is one that you truly can’t miss.

Stream Mamma Mia! on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Along Came Polly (2004)

If you’re looking for a simple romantic comedy with some awesome stars, check out Along Came Polly. In this 2004 flick, a man who's cheated on by his new wife heads home and decides to change his life - but it takes a turn when an old classmate of his, Polly, suddenly comes back to town.

There are two solid reasons why you should watch this film - Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller. There, those are your reasons.

But, on a real note, these two create great chemistry, and their relationship in Along Came Polly feels so real and genuine but at the same time, it has its moments where it will really make you laugh. What makes this film even more fun is that the wife comes back into the picture, wanting to reconcile, and that throws a wrench into everyone’s plans. Did somebody say ‘love triangle?’

Stream Along Came Polly on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: MPI Media Group)

A Rainy Day In New York (2019)

Moving on, we now have the Woody Allen film, A Rainy Day in New York. Starring a plethora of stars, the main premise of this film focuses on a young college couple who end up traveling to New York City for a weekend away together for various reasons, but their trip ends up going in different directions that they never considered.

This film is ridiculously stacked with stars. The talented Elle Fanning , singer Selena Gomez, and Timothee Chalamet are just some of the stars that highlight this impressive cast list. What really makes this movie such a great romantic comedy is that it feels like a very real situation where people realize they need to grow in their own ways, while still having hysterical moments.

Stream A Rainy Day in New York on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Millennium Entertainment)

Stuck In Love (2012)

In the movie Stuck in Love, we take a look at the different ways in which love can be looked at, from the perspectives of young love, older love, and reconciling lost love, mainly through the lens of the Borgens family.

Stuck in Love, to me, focuses a little more on the romantic side of romantic comedy, but there are still some pretty funny moments that keep the movie light and for audiences who want something that will make them smile with love and not cry (like The Notebook). It’s a very realistic look at what different types of love can be like, and personally, the whole cast is great, but Lily Collins steals the show .

Stream Stuck in Love on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Best Man (1999)

This movie is so funny. The Best Man is a romantic comedy telling the story of Harper, an up and coming author who has recently just finished his debut novel, but when he needs to travel home for the wedding of one of his old friends, his world is thrown into a tailspin when the group discovers that his new book is based on them - revealing their secrets.

While the plot itself sounds like it’s more of a drama, this film is so funny in so many ways, and I truly have never laughed harder than some of the bits in this movie, but what really does it for me is Taye Diggs as a leading man. He’s just so funny, and his chemistry with Sanaa Lathan is to die for. You’ll be out of your seat at the end doing the electric slide with everyone on screen, trust me.

Stream The Best Man on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Wimbledon (2004)

If you’re looking for a sports film mixed with a romantic comedy, be sure to watch Wimbledon. Starring the talented Paul Bettany and Kirsten Dunst, this movie follows a man who needs to find his ambition again for the game of tennis, the passion that he lost many years ago. Soon, he discovers the love of the game once more when he meets a young woman on the woman’s circuit, who aids him in preparing for Wimbledon - and in turn, captures his heart.

I’ll be honest, I’m not even that big fan of sports movies, just because I’m not a huge sports person. Put me in front of a television and put on football, for sure you have me down, but tennis? Never quite did it for me. However, Wimbledon is the one exception because I love this love story. It’s not even just about love or comedy, it’s about this shared ambition these two characters have; the same drive they have for a successful future, and it makes this movie so simple to watch. Plus, the competition scenes are super cool, too.

Stream Wimbledon on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Lions Gate Films)

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)

Last but not least, we have the classic teen comedy, But I’m A Cheerleader, starring the hilarious Natasha Lyonne . Here, a young teenager starts to realize that she likes girls way more than she likes boys, and due to that, she is sent to a conversion therapy camp, meeting others just like her that lead to some crazy adventures.

To be honest, this film is so fun, in so many ways, and is a great LGBTQ+ rom-com . Natasha Lyonne is freaking hilarious, her role in But I’m A Cheerleader is top-notch, and she truly nails every aspect of the comedic timing in every way. But the romance is also wholesome in a way, too, with teenagers learning to accept who they are and not let anyone tell them what they’re supposed to be. You just have to love it.

Stream But I’m A Cheerleader on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

There are more options for romantic comedies on Peacock that you could watch, but these are just some of my personal favorites. And who knows? You just might have found your own personal favorite now, too.