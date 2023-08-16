The 10 Best Song Covers On High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Feeling a wave of emotions, I find myself reminiscing about the days of watching the High School Musical movies during my upbringing. The memories of being in a theater watching tons of screaming fans whenever Zac Efron would step on the screen are stuck in my mind. It’s a sweet memory from my childhood.

When Disney+ announced the development of a spinoff series named High School Musical: The Musical: The Series starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and more, my skepticism towards spinoffs led me to believe it might not be the best decision ever. However, curiosity got the best of me, and I decided to give it a chance. To my surprise, I was thoroughly entertained and, unironically, deeply moved by the stories of the teenagers attending the school where the original movies were shot.

Now, the series has come to an end after its fourth season. In this time, the show has produced numerous covers, not only from the High School Musical series, but also from other Disney franchises and pop stars. Today, I embark on the task of ranking the most exceptional High School Musical: The Musical: The Series song covers from its four seasons, and the special holiday episode.

10. "A Night To Remember" (Cast, Season 4)

This rendition of "A Night to Remember" takes the last spot purely due to the multitude of songs on this list. However, the Season 4, Episode 7 performance stuck with me.

Drawing parallels to a similar scene in High School Musical: Senior Year, the collaborative performance is full of fun and makes you want to dance. What sets it apart is the authentic portrayal of high schoolers and their pre-prom jitters; arguably in a more relatable way than the original High School Musical cast , who never really felt like teenagers.

9. "The Climb" (Seb, Season 2)

Seb's rendition of 'The Climb' in Season 2, Episode 5 was a commendable feat. Originally sung by Miley Cyrus for Hannah Montana: The Movie, the emotional perspective Seb injects into the song resonated with me. Beyond Joe Serafini's impressive vocals, the portrayal of friendship and love made this stand out. You can clearly see just how much Carlos is loved while this song is performed.

8. "Belle" (Cast, Season 2)

Audition scenes always offer a showcase of vocal prowess, and "Belle" is no exception. Episode 2 of Season 2 sees the cast auditioning for Beauty and the Beast, a choice that highlights the actors' unique voices.

Notably, this performance marked the moment I realized Ashlyn's vocal prowess, which made her the absolute best pick for the main role as Belle. I ended up loving her even more as the series went on – especially her romance with Maddox.

7. "Love Is An Open Door" (E.J. And Gina, Season 3)

"Love Is An Open Door," a gem from Frozen's soundtrack, gains a fresh rendition by E.J. and Gina in Season 4, Episode 4. The song is already a great Disney villain song from the movie (sung by Kristen Bell and Santino Fontana), but I loved this rendition almost more.

Despite the short-lived nature of Gina and E.J.’s relationship due to evolving emotions, their performance embodies genuine joy. The portrayal feels more about mutual happiness rather than ulterior motives like the original, with Gina's voice being an absolute highlight.

6. "River" (Nini, Holiday Special)

The holiday special is home to Olivia Rodrigo's stellar performance of "River,” featuring her singing on the series before she became the huge star that she is now.

While originally sung by Joni Mitchell, Rodrigo's unique interpretation showcased her remarkable talents. Her departure in Season 3 was regrettable, but her legacy lives on through her emotional performances and the new songs she’s releasing now.

5. "We're All In This Together" (Cast, Season 1)

The original "We're All In This Together" from the first High School Musical movie remains iconic. While I've memorized the cast's final scene, the Season 1 finale pays homage to the classic with excellent teenage spirit.

The energetic performance and outfits capture the essence of the original while adding a touch of contemporary flair, and, of course, there’s nothing quite like seeing a bunch of friends get down to this Disney classic.

4. "I Want It All" (Courtney, Carlos, Dani, Season 4)

"I Want It All" embodies the spirit of Sharpay and Ryan, two of the series' standout characters. Heck, Sharpay, in my mind, is the heroine of the story.

The Season 4, Episode 7 rendition by Carlos, Courtney, and Dani captures their sassiness and flair. Their performance remains one of the series' best, effectively conveying the essence of the original while infusing their unique personalities. It’s a shame that I had to wait four whole seasons to see it.

3. "Breaking Free" (Nini And Ricky, Season 1)

Claiming the third spot is the soaring rendition of "Breaking Free" by Nini and Ricky in the Season 1 finale.

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron's original version carries a weighty drama, but the series' cover emphasizes the fun and carefree spirit of a school musical. It reflects the joy of performing with loved ones and just having fun performing on the stage.

2. "Fabulous" (Carlos, Cast, Season 3)

"Fabulous" is a declaration of self-assuredness, and Carlos takes the stage to deliver this sentiment in Season 3, Episode 4. The character's embodiment of the original by Sharpay, combined with the cast's energetic performance, showcases Carlos's vibrant attitude.

The cover pays tribute to the original, with every bit of pink that you could imagine, while also adding in that signature flair the show has been offering this whole time. And, to be honest, I would watch Carlos perform this a ton, just like I would watch Ashley Tisdale perform it again .

1. "Right Here, Right Now" (Ricky And Gina, Season 4)

Number one on this list has to be "Right Here, Right Now" in Season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as part of the finale. There's not another cover on this list that could top that in my mind.

Are there other scenes that are flashier? Yes, completely. But, I love Sofia Wylie and Joshua Basset's performances in this scene. It's way too short for my liking. I always loved the original song, sung by Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron in Senior Year, but these two have such beautiful voices that meld together perfectly. And, the added tension makes it that much better.

I seriously wish this was longer than it was, because these two have grown so much in their vocal talent over the last few seasons. I suppose I can settle for the shorter version, though.

While High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is done, there's no denying the impact it left on franchise fans. Now, there are plenty of new stars because of it that you can check out in their next roles. We'll have to keep an eye out for these talented singers.