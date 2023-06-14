Olivia Rodrigo Announced Her New Single 'Vampire,' And Taylor Lautner Left A Twilight Comment That I Can't Get Over

Taylor Lautner has been killing the internet game recently, and his streak has continued with an A+ comment he left on Olivia Rodrigo’s post about her new single. As the pop star announced "Vampire," which is her first song since her hit album SOUR, the Twilight Saga alum took to Instagram to share his hilarious thought about the singer’s big news.

“Vampire” marks the first song from Olivia Rodrigo in two years, and obviously it’s a very big deal. As many celebs took to the comments to show their love for the "good 4 u" singer's upcoming tune, some of the posts connected the song back to what many would consider an early 2000s classic: Twilight. Before we get into those comments though, check out the post that inspired them from the singer’s Instagram :

A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) A photo posted by on

As you can see, the purple Band-Aids, a color that’s very on-brand for Olivia Rodrigo, are covering up what is likely a “Vampire” bite. She also used the blood and heart organ emoji in her caption, making the connection even clearer. Following her exciting news, Taylor Lautner took to the comments to show his love for the "drivers license" singer, and to prove once again that he’s game to play into his connection to Twilight as he posted:

K WHO TF BIT YOU

This post had me cackling. Partially because Lautner is, of course, well-known to many as the beloved werewolf Jacob in the Twilight movies. However, I also was laughing over this because it continues his streak of making A+ comments on the internet. Just a few weeks ago he went viral for a comment he made about Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and how as an ex of hers he felt “safe” about its re-release, but he also made sure to note that he’s “praying for John [Mayer.]” Let's just say this guy knows how to capitalize on a great meme.

Taylor Lautner has spoken a lot about Twilight too, including if he’d ever return to the vampire-centric franchise and he shared his funny response to his wife, Taylor Lautner, joking about crushing on Robert Pattinson. Overall, he has a great sense of humor about the blockbuster movies and his involvement in them, and the comment he made on Rodrigo's post further proved this point.

Nothing can really top Taylor Lautner making a comment about a song called “Vampire,” however, other accounts associated with Twilight also showed their support for the singer. For example, the movie’s account posted:

been waiting for this day!!!!! 😭 dreams really do come true

Adding to the movie’s fun reaction, the studio that released all four Twilight films also posted their love, as Lionsgate made two comments:

SAY IT!! OUT LOUD!!

if you need me on june 30th, no you don’t!!

Along with those directly related to the Twilight saga commenting on the "brutal" singer's post, some of her famous friends also reacted by writing amusing notes like:

twilight era activated -Julia Lester

😭 -Joe Locke

OH THIS IS ABOUT TO GAG EVERYONE 🔥🔥🔥😍😍 IM READYYYYY -Markell Washington

Bitten & smitten - Mercedes Benz (yes...the car brand)

Keeping the A+ Twilight posts alive, Conan Gray, Olivia Rodrigo’s bestie, uploaded a fantastic meme playing on the song’s title and the release of his fellow musician’s new single. He posted to his Instagram story:

(Image credit: Conan Gray's Instagram)