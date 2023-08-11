Why Ashlyn And Maddox's Romance Was The Best Thing About High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Final Season

Spoilers for Season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are ahead. If you haven’t watched the final season on the 2023 TV schedule , you can stream it with a Disney+ subscription .

The majority of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series centers around the love stories and friendships between the kids of the drama club, much like its Disney Channel predecessor. While Ricky and Gina were the primary focus of Season 4, and Carlos and Seb had one of the more dramatic arcs, Ashlyn and Maddox’s romance was sweet, wholesome, well-developed, and easily the best part of the musical series' final season.

During Season 3 of HSMTMTS, Ashlyn (Julia Lester) realized she was bisexual when she developed a crush on Maddox (Saylor Bell) while they were at Camp Shallow Lake. However, since Ashlyn was still with Big Red, they didn't act on their feelings. In Season 4, we learned that he actually cheated on her with Seb, which was a whole other thing, and when they broke up, it opened the door for Lester’s character and Maddox to finally be together.

Overall, their story about love and accepting one’s identity was super sweet, and between their chemistry and adorable scenes, it became obvious that they were the best part of this season of the HSM spinoff.

Ashlyn And Maddox’s Story Is Well Developed

Over the course of the High School Musical spinoff, there have been tons of relationships. While Carlos and Seb have been a long-standing couple, and one of my favorite YA LGBTQ+ relationships on TV , and Ricky’s love triangle with Nini and Gina gave us the drama we need, both stories aren’t as well developed as Ashlyn and Maddox’s arc.

In Season 3 they met at camp, and had undeniable chemistry. They became friends, and as they started to bond, Ashlyn started to develop feelings, however, nothing happened. She was still with Big Red, and she was still figuring out her sexuality.

Then, when Season 4 began, the two were constantly texting, and Julia Lester’s character was clearly smitten whenever she got a text from Maddox. Eventually, Saylor Bell’s stage manager came to East High to help make the musical, and things really started to heat up. Their chemistry was electric, and like any HSM love story, their connection became even clearer and stronger when they sang together:

It’s a slow burn, and through all the texts, longing glances and quirky shared moments, I really bought into this adorable love story.

They Had The Most Wholesome Love Story On High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Another big reason why Maddox and Ashlyn were my favorite part of HSMTMTS Season 4 was because they were the only couple not shrouded in drama the whole time. Carlos and Seb were dealing with a very odd cheating situation, and Ricky’s relationships always seemed to be full of turbulent moments. However, everything about these two gals and their romance was simply sweet and wholesome.

I’m such a sucker for a friends-to-lovers storyline, and these two weren’t just that, they also had the most adorable development as they both realized their feelings and then adorably tried to act on them. Ultimately, their kiss at the end of the season, and everyone’s love for them made me even happier for the two.