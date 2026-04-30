A Gen V Star Spoke Out After Amazon Unceremoniously Canceled The Boys Spinoff: ‘So Much I Wanna Say’

The Boys is in the midst of its fifth and final season on the 2026 TV schedule, but Prime’s anti-superhero franchise seemed to be staying strong. Well, at least with one exception. It was recently announced that Jensen Ackles’ Vought Rising, where he will reprise his role as Soldier Boy along with Aya Cash as Stormfront, will officially premiere in 2027. Unfortunately, college-set spinoff Gen V will not be coming back for a third season, and one star is speaking out.

Gen V premiered in 2023, centering on young Supes at Godolkin University, and it proved to be somewhat essential to The Boys' storyline. The second season wrapped up in October, but Prime never officially canceled or renewed it, and fans had been left waiting for any kind of news.

Unfortunately, the streamer recently confirmed that Gen V will not be getting another season, and people are appropriately upset. Jaz Sinclair, who plays Marie Moreau, spoke out about it on her Instagram, and she is obviously not happy:

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There’s so much I wanna (and will) say, but for today I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m so happy you’re here and I’m so grateful for this incredible experience.

It's clear Sinclair is not wanting to spout off, or may be too emotional to handle what has doubtless been a torrent of messages since the news dropped. The cancelation definitely came as a surprise, but the longer the wait, I did personally feel the less it seemed like a renewal was gonna happen. I'm guessing Sinclair and the rest of the cast probably have a lot more to say, so i'd think it will be only a matter of time before more comments come out.

Gen V’s Season 2 finale set up The Boys Season 5, but the connection has yet to be made. Marie has been teased to appear in the final season of The Boys, which has so far only made name drops here and there since it premiered earlier this month. It shouldn’t be long until she makes an appearance, and Sinclair previously shared her excitement with The Hollywood Reporter:

I’m excited to meet this fanbase, because there’s a lot of crossover between the fans of The Boys and Gen V, but it’s also just a different fan base. I’m really excited to see what they all think, and if they’re excited. I really am just happy to be a part of it.

Gen V’s second season, which aired in the fall, suffered an unexpected loss, with the death of star Chance Perdomo. Production had to be delayed, with writers having to rework most of the season. The series paid tribute to the actor, who had died in a motorcycle accident. And while they killed off his character, Andre, they definitely made sure to share the impact he had on everyone and the direction the show took.

Cancelations are always hard to deal with, especially since there was still so much more to tell with the story. While The Boys is continuing with Vought Rising, since it is a prequel, don’t expect any Gen V characters to show up. Fans will just have to hope that these final episodes of The Boys give some resolution. New episodes drop on Wednesdays with an Amazon Prime subscription. All episodes of Gen V are also streaming on Prime Video.