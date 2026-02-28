The Boys’ Creative Team Celebrated Season 5 Nearly Being Done By Giving Middle Fingers, And Erin Moriarty, Seth Rogen And More Responded

The fifth and final season of The Boys is upon us. When Prime Video announced that the raunchy superhero drama would be ending after Season 5, Season 4 hadn’t even premiered yet. Fast forward two years, and the series is set to debut its final season in April on the 2026 TV schedule. Post-production is almost done, and the creative team celebrated by giving middle fingers. Of course, upon seeing that, Erin Moriarty, Seth Rogen, and more had some playful responses.

Filming wrapped on The Boys last year, and not surprisingly, everyone got pretty emotional thinking about the end. It’s still unknown what will happen, but Karl Urban teased some deaths in Season 5, so you know it’s going to be big. The creative team has been hard at work on finishing the season, and creator Eric Kripke shared a pretty appropriate picture on Instagram to celebrate finishing one of the final steps:

Between the middle fingers and the very appropriate balloons in the background, I can only imagine how fun that little party was when they eventually finished the final sound mixing. And while things seemed fun in the picture, Kripke got emotional in the accompanying caption. He reflected on the journey, saying how much he’ll miss the show, and honestly, me too:

So today was the final sound mix for [The Boys] series finale. We still have a handful of VFX shots to complete, but we're pretty much done. It's been an incredible fucking journey, best job of my life. I'm so grateful to the cast and crew (and the sound and post production geniuses pictured here).

Kripke went on to explain that making television isn't about the destination, it's about the journey and the people you go on it with. Explaining that point in emotional detail, he wrote:

The best part of filmmaking isn't the film, it's the making. Cooking up crazy shit with the writers, talking through character with the actors, logistically planning giant penises and dead whales with the crew, and adding blood and music and love in post. Solving problems together and laughing a lot. I'll miss the show, but far more, I'll miss the people I made the show with.

I'm sure some of this sentimental emotion will sneak into the show. However, as the middle fingers imply, this is The Boys we're talking about, so I expect it to be far more action-packed and gloriously brash than anything.

Following this post, plenty of people took to the comments to share their thoughts on post-production nearing a wrap, including stars Erin Moriarty and Karen Fukuhara, as well as Seth Rogen, who serves as an executive producer:

Seth Rogen : 🔥🔥🔥🔥

: 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Erin Moriarty : Immeasurable amount of gratitude and love for you/everyone/everything [The Boys] related. forever. x

: Immeasurable amount of gratitude and love for you/everyone/everything [The Boys] related. forever. x Karen Fukuhara - My heart !!!

My heart !!! Shana Stein (Director) - All the feels. Sad it’s over. Happy that is was and always will be. Grateful to have gotten to come play with you all - the best of the best from start to finish. ❤️

- All the feels. Sad it’s over. Happy that is was and always will be. Grateful to have gotten to come play with you all - the best of the best from start to finish. ❤️ Zach McGowan - 🐶🪢❤️

- 🐶🪢❤️ Laz Alonso: Nice!!!!!! Can’t wait to see what u all cheffed up! 🔥

The Boys Season 5 premieres on April 8 for those with an Amazon Prime subscription, so fans still have a little bit of time to prepare themselves, and it seems like the cast and creatives are preparing themselves as well. Since this show is highly unpredictable, you never know what can happen and how things will truly end. If the finale of Gen V’s second season is any indication, there will be a lot at stake in the final season, especially with the much-anticipated return of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy.

Luckily, The Boys universe will remain alive and well post-The Boys. Ackles and Aya Cash will be leading a new prequel, Vought Rising, and Prime has yet to share an update on Gen V’s future, which could very well receive a third season. But it will still be sad to see The Boys end, and I am looking forward to seeing how they close that crazy chapter.