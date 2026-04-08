‘Spewing Bodily Fluids With Abandon’: Critics Weigh In On The Boys’ ‘Devastatingly Poignant’ Final Season

Eric Kripke has never been one to pull punches on The Boys, the superhero satire that’s given us everything from a clone “Butt Buffet” to a penis explosion that’s grosser than you could imagine. With just eight episodes remaining, I wouldn’t expect Kripke to take his foot off the gas now, so what are critics saying about The Boys’ fifth and final season ahead of its premiere on the 2026 TV schedule?

Homelander is as powerful as ever when Season 5 opens, with a suped-up Butcher willing to go to any lengths to take him down. In addition to the inevitably epic showdown between these two, Season 5 promises a Supernatural reunion, new depths of toxic masculinity and, according to Karl Urban, “fatalities from the get-go.” I won’t spoil any of them here, so you’re safe to read on to see what critics think of The Boys’ last hurrah.

Victoria Luxford of NME points out that what may have started as a satire of DC and Marvel has come to resemble real-world political unrest, and Antony Starr’s performance as Homelander is “a startling piece of work.” The critic gives the season a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, writing:

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The Boys avoids the traps that most final seasons stumble into by chasing a clear endgame, instead of trying to constantly subvert expectations. Funny, crass and devastatingly poignant, those hoping for a suitable send-off will get the bloody masterpiece they were searching for.

Jeremy Mathai of SlashFilm agrees The Boys goes out on top, rating the season an 8 out of 10. After what the critic calls an “overly-bleak and cynical season 4,” the final episodes hold absolutely nothing back with engaging action, unrivaled gruesome practical effects and plenty of much-needed heart. Mathai says:

It's one thing to have the grace to end on its own terms, but to go out with a season as frequently hilarious, politically potent, and emotionally sincere as this one? Maybe we just needed a reminder that superhero storytelling can be both entertaining and meaningful at the same time. Season 5 is The Boys at its satirical best, mercilessly upending superhero conventions without losing sight of the deeply flawed and human characters at its core.

M.N. Miller of Geek Vibes Nation gives The Boys Season 5 a 9.0, writing that the series goes out in a “bloody blaze of resonant glory.” All the gallows humor is still there, as well as its venomous revenge narratives, and it’s all wildly entertaining. Miller’s review reads:

The Boys’ final season delivers a visceral, darkly comic, and politically profound experience, subtly playing both sides to tap into the characters’ biases, which are never comfortable, and refusing to patronize the audience. The Boys remains lightning-fast and a full-throttle, blood-soaked ride like no other in the history of streaming. Sit back, take your medicine, good or bad, depending on what side of the aisle you find yourself on, and enjoy the ride.

Alison Herman of Variety, like many of the critics, notes how closely some of The Boys plots parallel our current world, sarcastically remarking that Season 5 is “Just the kind of escapist entertainment we all crave!” However, Herman admits that each “geyser of blood and squelch of spilled guts” actually does offer sorely needed catharsis. Her review continues:

With a conclusion in sight, The Boys mastermind Eric Kripke and his collaborators can both raise the stakes — major character deaths are very much on the table — and contemplate the possibility of a brighter offscreen future for those who survive. In its final hours, The Boys is free to be the most uninhibited version of itself, spewing profanity, vitriol and bodily fluids with abandon. Rather than overstay its welcome, the show has wisely opted to go out with a bang.

Jake Kleinman of Polygon points out some flaws in The Boys’ final season, including the introduction of a MacGuffin (one of the superhero genre’s worst tropes, in the critic’s opinion), as well as integrating characters from Gen V. Kleinman says you can still catch onto the plot even if you haven’t seen the spinoff and promises there’s still plenty of fun to be had in this dark world. He continues:

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Eric Kripke tries to match the depravity of President Trump’s second term in office, ratchet up the requisite drugs, sex, and violence, and all while wrapping up a complex story with a satisfying finale. Based on the first seven episodes of The Boys season 5, Kripke mostly meets that challenge, even if he sometimes gets tripped up by a few standby tropes of the superhero genre.

I’m so excited to hear these positive reactions to The Boys Season 5, and I can’t wait to dive into the depravity. My God, just think of the Homelander memes.

The above critics aren’t the only ones praising the series’ final eight episodes; The Boys holds a Certified Fresh 97% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter. Catch the first two episodes streaming with a Prime Video subscription on Wednesday, April 8, with episodes dropping weekly thereafter.