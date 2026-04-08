‘Spewing Bodily Fluids With Abandon’: Critics Weigh In On The Boys’ ‘Devastatingly Poignant’ Final Season
The Supes vs. The Boys, one last time.
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Eric Kripke has never been one to pull punches on The Boys, the superhero satire that’s given us everything from a clone “Butt Buffet” to a penis explosion that’s grosser than you could imagine. With just eight episodes remaining, I wouldn’t expect Kripke to take his foot off the gas now, so what are critics saying about The Boys’ fifth and final season ahead of its premiere on the 2026 TV schedule?
Homelander is as powerful as ever when Season 5 opens, with a suped-up Butcher willing to go to any lengths to take him down. In addition to the inevitably epic showdown between these two, Season 5 promises a Supernatural reunion, new depths of toxic masculinity and, according to Karl Urban, “fatalities from the get-go.” I won’t spoil any of them here, so you’re safe to read on to see what critics think of The Boys’ last hurrah.
Victoria Luxford of NME points out that what may have started as a satire of DC and Marvel has come to resemble real-world political unrest, and Antony Starr’s performance as Homelander is “a startling piece of work.” The critic gives the season a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, writing:Article continues below
Jeremy Mathai of SlashFilm agrees The Boys goes out on top, rating the season an 8 out of 10. After what the critic calls an “overly-bleak and cynical season 4,” the final episodes hold absolutely nothing back with engaging action, unrivaled gruesome practical effects and plenty of much-needed heart. Mathai says:
M.N. Miller of Geek Vibes Nation gives The Boys Season 5 a 9.0, writing that the series goes out in a “bloody blaze of resonant glory.” All the gallows humor is still there, as well as its venomous revenge narratives, and it’s all wildly entertaining. Miller’s review reads:
Alison Herman of Variety, like many of the critics, notes how closely some of The Boys plots parallel our current world, sarcastically remarking that Season 5 is “Just the kind of escapist entertainment we all crave!” However, Herman admits that each “geyser of blood and squelch of spilled guts” actually does offer sorely needed catharsis. Her review continues:
Jake Kleinman of Polygon points out some flaws in The Boys’ final season, including the introduction of a MacGuffin (one of the superhero genre’s worst tropes, in the critic’s opinion), as well as integrating characters from Gen V. Kleinman says you can still catch onto the plot even if you haven’t seen the spinoff and promises there’s still plenty of fun to be had in this dark world. He continues:
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I’m so excited to hear these positive reactions to The Boys Season 5, and I can’t wait to dive into the depravity. My God, just think of the Homelander memes.
The above critics aren’t the only ones praising the series’ final eight episodes; The Boys holds a Certified Fresh 97% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter. Catch the first two episodes streaming with a Prime Video subscription on Wednesday, April 8, with episodes dropping weekly thereafter.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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