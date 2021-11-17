The Bridgerton Season 2 Premiere Has Screened, And Star Nicola Coughlan Has Thoughts

Well, dear reader, it would seem that we are finally getting pretty close(ish) to the Bridgerton Season 2 debut. It’s been almost a full year since the Regency romance hit Netflix and set the world aflame with dramatically snappy dialogue , sibling shenanigans, and some of the sexiest sex scenes this side of Outlander. While we still don’t have a firm release date (aside from knowing it’ll be along in 2022), the very good news is that the Bridgerton second season premiere recently screened for some of the cast and crew, and star Nicola Coughlan shared her thoughts on it with fans.

It was just a few days ago that a group of the Bridgerton cast reunited so that they could get a full look at the beginning of all of their hard work on the highly anticipated second installment of one of the most popular shows in the world. Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the drama, took to Instagram after the screening, and told fans this about the first episode of Season 2:

Ooooooh! I mean, as much as I loved my binge of the first season of Bridgerton, I’d be willing to watch it weekly if it meant that they’d drop that Season 2 premiere, like, right now. As some of the commenters on Coughlan’s post noted, it’s hardly a big spoiler that the first episode is “fucking brilliant.” There’s a lot riding on it .

After a true blockbuster Season 1, with fans having fallen in love with several aspects of the romance, like the diversity of the cast, the period details (even though some of them weren’t quite on point ), and the amount of heat on screen, audiences who were eager to get the new season were dealt a serious blow. The show had always planned to follow the series of novels by Julia Quinn that it’s based on, so that means that breakout star Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings (what must now be the most famous fake duke in history), wouldn’t return for Season 2.

So, we’ll be treated to a brand new central love story with Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma ( newcomer Simone Ashley ), and while fans are certainly thrilled to see how their romance, and others, will play out, we’re all hoping that the series is just as swoony as it was when we watched Daphne and the Duke go from hatred to friendship to marriage.