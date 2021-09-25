Bridgerton Season 2’s First Look Introduced Anthony Bridgerton's New Love, And I'm Here For It

It’s been almost a year since Bridgerton graced our presence and took Netflix by storm, remaining on the top 10 list for over 10 weeks. Shondaland’s steamy, modernized period piece satisfied the need for a good adult romance series for many during the pandemic, and fans have been heavily anticipating Season 2. Well, Netflix just dropped a sneak peek at the upcoming second season that introduces Anthony Bridgerton’s new love interest, one of the many new characters in Season 2, and I’m more than on board.

At this point most, fans know that Season 2 of Bridgerton will take a big step back from Season 1’s central love story between The Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton. Instead, another member of the Bridgerton household will take lead. Anthony Bridgerton’s love life was touched on more than once in Season 1, but Netflix’s new teaser (fresh from the Tudum fan event) throws a new lady into the forefront, and in a clipped scene, Bridgerton being put in his place by the new addition to the series. You can check out the teaser below:

In the teaser, we see Anthony Bridgerton leaving a party to go to a woman, who ends up confronting him about something he said inside the event. It’s clear by the conversation that she was not meant to hear what Bridgerton had said, which seemingly referred to what he required in a wife. Regardless, it apparently wasn't something she approved of, hence her proceeding to tell him off in perfect fashion.

Fans of the novels the Netflix series are sure to recognize the new character as Kate Sharma. From just the teased clip alone, fans can apparently expect an "enemy to lovers" type of romance to be at the center of Bridgerton Season 2.

If the comments on the teaser are enough to go on, fans are loving this dynamic and are already hardcore shipping the two characters. One top commenter seems to think Kate Sharma is just the type of girl Anthony Bridgerton needs to keep him grounded and to “shut him up from time to time.” The fan describes Sharma as someone with charm and character - and I’d have to agree.

Kate Sharma is played by actress Simone Ashley, who you may recognize from another Netflix original series. Ashley plays Olivia in Sex Education, and she also appeared in the British drama Broadchurch and Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Although Season 1 of Bridgerton released last December, we now know Season 2 won’t come until after the new year. Hopefully it won't be too long before we get our next teaser, because fans are going to need more Kate Sharma in their life moving forward. We'll just have to wait and see just how receptive Anthony Bridgerton is to the lovely leading lady.