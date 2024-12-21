The Dead Don't Die Is Trending On Netflix, And I Feel Justified For Loving This Quirky Zombie Movie

There have been countless examples of movies or TV shows getting new life years after release and finding a spot on the Netflix trending list. It most recently happened with Jim Jarmusch’s 2019 quirky horror movie, The Dead Don’t Die, which is currently being eaten up by those with a Netflix subscription (it was the third most popular movie at the time of the writing). And I can’t get over it.

I’m not going to lie, I’ve never felt more justified in loving something as much as I do right now. I mean, it’s been five years since what I consider to be one of the best zombie apocalypse movies ever made came out and divided audiences (a lot of my colleagues and friends didn’t like it). I’m not saying that just because The Dead Don’t Die is currently one of the best movies on Netflix I’m going to start gloating, but hear me out…

(Image credit: Focus Features)

I Feel Like I Was One Of The Few People Who Actually Liked The Dead Don't Die Back In 2019

When The Dead Don’t Die came out, I remember being so excited to tell people how much I loved the offbeat zombie movie about a town dealing with an army of ghouls and then being immediately bummed when all but one of my friends liked it. It wasn’t just in my circle, either, as the movie has a 54% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and 38% on the Popcornmeter (the fan score).

Digging further into the matter, I went back to see what my colleagues at CinemaBlend thought about it at the time. Though we gave the movie a 3/5 rating in our official The Dead Don’t Die review , that was the highest score among staff. The average score was only 2.4/5, which was worse than Men in Black International, another movie that opened the same weekend.

Do I have bad taste, or was pretty much everyone else failing to see the best in an awkward horror comedy starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Selena Gomez?

(Image credit: Focus Features)

But Now Jim Jarmusch's Off-Beat Zombie Comedy Is One Of The Most Popular Movies On Netflix

I watched the film once or twice after checking it out the first time, but I had largely put it in the back of my mind. Like, it became one of those movies that I’d only think about when talking about Adam Driver’s best movies or when Sturgill Simpson’s “The Dead Don’t Die” played on Spotify.

So, you can probably imagine how shocked and stoked I was when I randomly saw the star-studded zombie movie near the top of Netflix’s trending list. Like, what’s going on here? How did this random movie that only a small group of people (myself included) enjoyed five years ago become more popular than Barbie and Megan Fox’s sexy robot movie ? But hey, I’m not trying to make it make sense, I’m just happy that more people are willing to watch Bill Murray calmly deal with a zombie outbreak after all these years.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

I'm So Glad People Are Finally Getting To See The Dead Don't Die's Ridiculously Stacked Cast In Action

When it comes to zombie movies (or horror movies in general) with massive casts, this one is in a league of its own. Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Chloë Sevigny all play cops, Tilda Swinton plays a katana-wielding funeral home director, Danny Glover plays a hardware store owner, Selena Gomez and a pre-Elvis Austin Butler play young travelers, Iggy Pop, RZA, and Tom Waits play random characters, and Carol Kane plays a drunk zombie looking for a bottle of chardonnay.

And that’s just a portion of the cast. I’m glad people are finally getting to see these actors take on (or become) zombies. Sure, some of the line delivery sounds like the actors were reading their lines for the first time, but it certainly adds to the charm of what I’ve long considered one of best horror-comedy movies of all time . Everyone in this movie, even actors who are more associated with dramatic roles, looks like they’re having the time of their lives.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Maybe People Are Finally Coming Around To The Movie's Awkward And Self-Referential Tone

The Dead Don’t Die is an extremely meta movie. Like, one of the most meta horror movies I’ve ever seen, and that aspect adds so much to the film. I’m just glad that now more people are experiencing it for themselves. Does it mean they all like it? No, probably not. But people are watching it like crazy.

There are scenes throughout where the characters reference they’re in a movie by talking about the title song, but there’s also a moment near the end where Driver’s Officer Ronnie Peterson tells Murray’s Cliff Roberton he knew things would end up badly because he read it in the script “Jim” gave him. He's facing death, and Driver is sitting there with this awkward, deadpan delivery talking about the script. Brilliant!

(Image credit: Focus Features)

And Can We All Agree That Sturgill Simpson's The Dead Don't Die Theme Song Is Absolute Perfection?

I don’t know how many people know this, but Sturgill Simpson can write a damn good song. He’s put out some of my favorite albums of the past decade-and-a-half, and his title track here is honestly one of the finest additions to his discography. The song is used multiple times throughout the movie, including a rather transfixing scene featuring Selena Gomez driving down a lonely country road.

Sounding like an old gospel song like “What Are They Doing in Heaven Today,” this wonderfully composed and performed country track is perfect, even without the context of the film. Simpson’s “Breakers Roar” from his 2016 LP, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, was used masterfully in an absolutely stunning scene in Civil War earlier this year, and though “ The Dead Don’t Die ” is used more comedically to fit the tone of the zombie movie, it has a similar enchanting effect that helps the scene just glide along.

And if you haven't already, this song is a great introduction to the work of one of the greatest and most inventive country singers living today.

There are a lot of upcoming zombie movies on the way, but I doubt we’ll see anything like The Dead Don’t Die anytime soon, or ever again. But it’s not all bad news, as we’re blessed with this silly mess of a good time.