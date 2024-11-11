In the coming months and years, we’ll find ourselves staring down the armies of the undead with all these upcoming zombie movies and TV shows on the way. In addition to all these upcoming horror movies with supernatural elements, iconic slashers, and creature features we have to look forward to in the near future, we will also be dealing with all kinds of ghouls and ghoulish situations on the 2025 movie schedule and 2025 TV schedule .

Come with us as we break down what could be the next additions to the list of great zombie apocalypse movies and TV shows, including a return of Danny Boyle’s horror franchise, a pair of projects from the Romero family, and the long-awaited adaptation of one of Marvel’s best comics of the 21st century.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2

(Image credit: AMC)

There are quite a few The Walking Dead spinoffs out in the wild, including Dead City, which primarily focuses on Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), two of the most well-known franchise characters. The series, which premiered on AMC back in June 2023, will be coming back at some point in Spring 2025, as revealed by The Walking Dead YouTube in October 2024.

Judging by the footage we’ve seen so far, The Walking Dead: Dead City will once again be set in Manhattan, which has been cut off from the United States mainland. Expect to hear more, including an exact release date in the near future.

28 Years Later - June 20, 2025

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Though there is a case to be made for Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later not being a proper zombie movie, the groundbreaking film more times than not gets lumped into the genre due to similarities between the Rage virus and traditional zombie bites, not to mention the film’s focus on a society brought to its breaking point by a plague. The long-awaited sequel, 28 Years Later, which will act like 2007’s 28 Weeks Later didn’t happen, will revive the franchise on June 20, 2025.

Though story details are being kept quiet, we know a lot about 28 Years Later at this point, including the cast made up of Cillian Murphy, Ralph Fiennes, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the creative team behind it (Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland are both returning), and that it will be the start of a new trilogy .

Marvel Zombies - October 2025

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney+)

One of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel TV shows , Marvel Zombies is something comic book fans have wanted for a very long time. And at some point in October 2025, we’ll get just that. A few years after one of the most popular (and brutal) comic book runs of the 21st century was given an episode in the MCU’s What If…? animated series back in 2021, it’s getting a full series treatment featuring Marvel favorites like Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi, and so many others.

Though we don’t exactly when the four-episode limited series, which takes place in Marvel’s Phase 6 , will drop next October, it will definitely be something we’ll be watching in the lead-up to Halloween.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3

(Image credit: AMC)

No surprise here, but The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 is happening . Just after the Season 2 finale wrapped on AMC, the network shared a quick teaser announcing that we wouldn’t have to wait that long to see Norman Reedus’ iconic character. Though no exact date was revealed in the 36-second compilation of clips, it’s slated to premiere at some point in 2025.

Expect to hear more about the next set of adventures in the lives of Daryl and Carol (and some other beloved The Walking Dead characters) in the coming weeks and months.

We Bury The Dead - TBD

(Image credit: Disney)

Daisy Ridley will be returning to the Star Wars franchise at some point in the future, but before she plays Rey once more, she’ll make a pit stop with We Bury the Dead. According to Variety , Ridley will lead Zak Hilditch’s upcoming survival thriller as a woman who joins a body retrieval unit in hopes of finding her husband following a military experiment, only to discover that some of the corpses are coming back from the dead.

There’s no word on when, or how, We Bury the Dead will be released here in the United States, but the latest film from the director behind 1922 and Rattlesnake, premiered in Australia in November 2024.

Queens Of The Dead - TBD

(Image credit: A24)

Tina Romero, the daughter of the late George A. Romero , is following in her legendary father’s footsteps with her long-in-the-works Queens of the Dead. According to Deadline , the upcoming horror comedy will follow a group of drag queens and club kids as they attempt to put aside their differences and survive the zombie apocalypse.

Though we don’t know when the movie will hit the big screen, Queens of the Dead will see Katy O’Brian, Jaquel Spivey, Margaret Cho, and numerous others don some wild outfits and dispensing legions of the undead in various, and comedic ways.

Twilight Of The Dead - TBD

(Image credit: United Film Distribution)

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Twilight of the Dead , an upcoming zombie movie based on a George A. Romero script left that was left unfinished at the time of his 2017 death. According to Deadline , the movie is being helmed by The Machinist director Brad Anderson and will take place on a tropical island and follow the last humans on Earth as they fight for survival on a planet now dominated by zombies.

And while we don’t know the Twilight of the Dead release date at this point in time, Resident Evil franchise star Milla Jovovich and Get Out actor Betty Gabriel are set to lead the cast.

More Tales From The Walking Dead Universe - TBD

(Image credit: AMC)

In 2023, ComicBook.com reported that AMC was in the process of making yet another series set in its popular zombie universe. With the working title More Tales from the Walking Dead Universe, the show will reportedly be a six-part short-form scripted series set in a world destroyed by the undead. There hasn’t been any word on what the show will be about or if it will bring back Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, but here’s to being optimistic.

We should know more about all of these upcoming zombie movies and TV shows as time marches on, but for now, check out our breakdown of the best horror movies of all time.