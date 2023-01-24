The Orville's Penny Johnson Drops Humorously Relatable Video About Waiting For Season 4 Renewal At Hulu

We're a few weeks into 2023 now, and The Orville: New Horizons fans are still waiting for a sign about whether or not the series will return. Despite the sci-fi dramedy being made available to anyone with a Disney+ subscription months ago, we're still no closer to learning whether or not Seth MacFarlane & Co. will return for Season 4. Co-star Penny Johnson Jerald is apparently tired of waiting, as she uploaded a humorously relatable video echoing the thoughts and feelings of many fans as we continue to wait for updates.

It looks like Penny Johnson Jerald is ready to get back to playing Dr. Claire Finn, or just can't take the suspense any longer regarding Season 4's chances of happening. The actress uploaded a video to Twitter sharing her blunt thoughts on the wait for The Orville renewal, and I can't agree with her enough:

Let me know if you agree😜 @TheOrville @hulu @DisneyPlus #patience #entertainme #scifi withdrawal!

It's encouraging, if perhaps not entirely positive, to see that even some of the actors of The Orville: New Horizons are just as impatient as fans when it comes to wanting to know the fate of the series. Penny Johnson Jerald likely played up her frustration a bit with the exasperated look in the above video, but that only adds to the hilarity and illustrates the point of how agonizing the wait has been for some.

It's also worth noting that fans have been waiting on news about The Orville's fate since before Season 3 ever aired on Hulu. Reports surfaced back in 2020 alleging that Season 3 would be the final season, and while the cast and crew have expressed since then that isn't the case, there's still no definitive word one way or another.

CinemaBlend had a chance to speak to Penny Johnson Jerald back when The Orville: New Horizons was airing, and she shared her insight back then on the odds of Season 4 happening. She confessed the cast wasn't told at the time if Season 3 would be the end or not, but had assured the season ended in a way where the show could have another season and more if it was in the cards.

Unfortunately, The Orville: New Horizons ended Season 3 in a way that suggested its writers were also unsure of if more adventures were on the table. The Season 3 penultimate episode, "Domino," moved the show's story forward with a lot of developments in the universe that will likely be addressed if The Orville is renewed.

The following Season 3 finale episode, ironically titled "Future Unknown," stepped away from much of the drama of the previous episode and instead served as an endcap to the season that could serve as a series finale if need be. Obviously, actors like Penny Johnson Jerald would like news on whether or not that was the finale or not, but they're no closer to getting answers.

Even Seth MacFarlane recently admitted he's still waiting for answers on if Season 4 of The Orville: New Horizons will happen. At this point, I'm just hoping that we get some news before the end of the year one way or another because, obviously, the anxiety of not knowing is driving everyone up a wall.

Fans and new viewers alike can stream The Orville Seasons 1 through 3 on Disney+ and Hulu. Hopefully, there will be some meaningful news to report on the show's future before too long, and fans will have more to react to than the actors' reactions to waiting on updates.