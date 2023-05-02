The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo: What To Know About The Book And The Upcoming Movie Adaptation

Following Prime Video’s debut of the series adaptation of Daisy Jones and the Six, and more recently, the release of One True Loves, fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid are likely very excited for future screen versions of the author’s work. And high up — if not at the top — on the list of adaptations coming up would surely be The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. The movie of the popular book is in the works, and while we’re still waiting for some crucial details about it, there are some things we know.

There are no major spoilers included in this guide, but if you haven't read the book yet, you may want to jump strait to the "About The Book" section to get the basic details and my thoughts on the novel.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo doesn’t have a release date yet.

Netflix announced that they were adapting the popular book in March 2022 (opens in new tab), and details about it beyond that have been few and far between. As of May 2023, as far as we know, the movie hasn’t even started production, which means it’s probably unlikely that we’ll see this one on Netflix's 2023 movie release schedule.

About The Book

The book on which this adaptation is based was published in 2017 and gained even more popularity in the years that followed, thanks to readers on social media platforms like TikTok. The story follows a reporter named Monique Grant, who’s surprised to find herself invited to interview Evelyn Hugo, an iconic movie star from the Old Hollywood era of film, who’s become rather reclusive in recent years. That Evelyn is willing to share her story at all is a big deal, but why she’s chosen Monique to interview her is one of the mysteries left to be solved. Through her conversations with Monique, she reveals the true stories behind each of her marriages, as well as her career.

It’s hard to assign a specific genre to the story, as it’s a bit of a historical fiction drama, there’s plenty of romance, and there’s some mystery to be solved. If you’re looking for a real page-turner, this may be the right read for you. That’s especially true if you’re a fan of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s other works, which include Daisy Jones and the Six, Malibu Rising, and more recently, Carrie Soto is Back.

Full disclosure, I felt like crying after I read Evelyn Hugo, and not for any specific reason -- happy or sad. I just felt emotionally full in all the right ways. The same thing happened after I finished Daisy Jones and the Six, so I'm starting to think that's just the author's magic at work.

If this sounds like your kind of read, you can pick up a copy of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo on Amazon (opens in new tab). (Or at your preferred bookstore, if they carry it!) And, be sure to keep an eye on our list of upcoming book-to-screen adaptations.

Who's In The Cast Of The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo?

There are no confirmed cast members announced for The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo movie adaptation yet. If you’ve been paying attention to the updates on the project, which haven’t been particularly plentiful since Netflix first announced plans for the movie, you may be aware that many fans of the book want to see Jessica Chastain play the role of Celia St. James in the film. In January 2022, when asked about fans’ interest in her playing the role during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Chastain said she was aware there was an “online thing about it” and added, “Sure, send me a script.”

While there’s been no official update on Chastain’s potential involvement in the project, The Eyes of Tammy Faye star did make headlines in April when a video posted on TikTok — via The Wrap — made the rounds of her politely refusing to sign a copy of the book for a fan, saying she can’t sign it, “just because I’m not doing it.” Some fans seemed to interpret this as her confirming she wasn’t going to be in the adaptation. However, around the time that these rumors were circulating, Chastain tweeted the following:

I know how excited many you are about adaptations. Please dont read too much into a video. There is no news about anything. Except that I’m onstage until June 10th. Hope to see you 🤍 #ADollsHouseApril 19, 2023 See more

So, for the time being, nothing is confirmed about any of the casting, but fans certainly have their hopes about specific actors playing certain roles!

Other Things We Know About The Adaptation

Netflix’s March 2022 announcement also included confirmation that the movie’s screenplay is set to be written by Liz Tigelaar, who’s no stranger to adapting a popular novel for the screen. Among her numerous writing credits, Tigelaar was the showrunner for Hulu’s adaptation of Celeste Ng’s novel, Little Fires Everywhere, which stars Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon.

As it’s been over a year since the movie was announced, we’ll hopefully get some updates on the progress of the film in the coming months.

In the meantime you can pick up a copy of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo book at Amazon (opens in new tab).