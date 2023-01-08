Jessica Chastain’s Reaction To The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo Fancasting Is Exciting, But What About The Other Popular Picks For The Netflix Adaptation?

Taylor Jenkins Reid's The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was published in 2017 and made quite an impression. The historical fiction novel remains a phenomenon among book readers and is currently remains up top in Amazon’s best seller list. With that, ever since it was announced that Netflix is giving the book a film adaptation , fans have been awaiting the movie’s casting, and Jessica Chastain has become a favorite for a part. And yes, the news has spread to the Oscar-winning actress herself, leading her to share a reaction. Aside from that though, there are more casting hypotheticals to consider.

With the fancasting going so far as to peg Chastain, we need to talk about it, along with the other popular stars that devotees would love to see in the movie. Needless to say, there are a ton of great ideas out there.

How Jessica Chastain Reacted To Seven Husbands Fancasting

Let’s start with Jessica Chastain. The 45-year-old actress -- known for Zero Dark Thirty and The Eyes of Tammy Faye -- has long been a favorite among fans to play Celia St. James, who is a main character in the novel and the secret lover of Evelyn Hugo throughout. Chastain was asked if she was aware of fans' desire for her to get the parent when she recently guested on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (via Twitter ). Here’s how she responded:

I do know there is an online thing about it. Sure, send me a script.

News really does travel fast across the Internet! The had a subtle answer but one that totally makes sense. There are many great Jessica Chastain movies , and that's in great part due to the fact that the actress can be particular about the parts that she picks. The adaptation, which should be worth a Netflix subscription, was announced in March 2022 and seems to be early in development at the moment. So even if the actress is officially in the running for the part it could be sometime before the streamer reaches out to her (or anyone else that's being considered).

Who Are The Other Popular Actors That Fans Want For Seven Husbands?

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Jessica Chastain isn’t the only actor fans have been talking about in regards to the Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo movie. Another popular one who's name has been thrown around for Evelyn Hugo herself on Twitter is Ana de Armas. The actress is Latina like the character and embodied some of the personality traits of the character in her Marilyn Monroe transformation in Blonde .

However, because the actress literally just played a tormented ‘50s starlet, I don’t imagine she’ll want to repeat herself. Another actress people are talking about for Hugo is Eiza González, of I Care A Lot and Godzilla vs. Kong, who is a great pick as well. As far as the older version of the character, who tells a young journalist her life story, Rita Moreno is also a big favorite.