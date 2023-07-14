How To Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Online And Stream Jenny Han Adaptation From Anywhere

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Friday, July 14 New episodes: at 3.01am PT / 12.01am ET / 8am BST each week Stream: Worldwide on Amazon Prime Video with a 30-day free trial Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Synopsis

Based on Jenny Han's best selling novels, The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin, an adolescent girl whose summers get more giddy as she navigates the murky waters of a love triangle between two childhood friends. Full of heartfelt drama and burgeoning romance, read on for our guide explaining how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 online and from anywhere.

Last summer was certainly one Belly won’t forget. Her usually idyllic vacation with her mum (Jackie Chung) to stay with their family friend Susannah at the magical Cousin’s Beach was filled with the pangs of first love, that first kiss, and a tumult of emotions for both Belly and brothers Jeremiah (The Vampire Diaries’ Gavin Casalegno) and the brooding Conrad (Christopher Briney).

And the season finale delivered a heart-breaking revelation about Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) that cast a dark shadow over the summer and threatened to dissolve the loving, tight-knit bonds of the two families.

Season 2 will follow the events of Han’s 2010 novel It’s Not Summer Without You. Despite the continued upheaval between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah, Belly is determined to be there for them after learning about their mum’s cancer diagnosis and that their home – the site of so many shared childhood memories – has been put up for sale by Susanah’s sister Julia (played by the Golden Globe-nominated Kyra Sedgwick).

With an 88% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this tender story of love and lifelong friendship is a romantic drama not to miss. Read on below, where we explain how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 online.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 online with Amazon Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Summer I Turned Pretty returns on Friday, July 14 to Amazon Prime Video. Exclusive to the streaming service, the first three episodes will be ready to binge immediately when it premieres, with one episode of the remaining five being released each week until the finale on August 18.

Amazon Prime Video is available in most countries around the world. In the US it costs $14.99 a month ($139 per year), while UK subscribers pay £7.99 a month (£79.99 a year). It’s CA$9.99 in Canada per month (or CA$99 per year), and AU$6.99 per month in Australia (AU$59 annually).

Read more here for our full breakdown of Amazon Prime subscription plans and prices.

New to the service? Enjoy Amazon Prime’s 30-day FREE trial if you’ve not previously subscribed or haven’t had an active account in over 12 months. That will let you access thousands of the best movies on Amazon Prime as well as a packed library of TV shows – including Amazon Originals like The Boys, Good Omens, Jack Reacher, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All that, plus you'll get membership perks like Amazon Prime Music, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and free Same-Day delivery on eligible orders.

You can access Amazon Prime with a number of devices: on your laptop through a web browser, Smart TVs, on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, streaming boxes, Roku digital media players and Amazon Fire TV devices, in addition to games consoles like the PlayStation 4, and compatible Blu-Ray players too.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 online from anywhere

If you're away from home on vacation or working overseas, you can still access your regionally specific streaming content while abroad.

While Amazon Prime Video is available globally almost everywhere, there are a few territories that don’t provide the service, while you’ll also find Amazon Prime’s content library varies from country to country. That’s where a VPN, a handy piece of software that can change your IP address, comes in handy – allowing you to watch the content you’d enjoy back home no matter where you are.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty as if you were at home with a VPN Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Hulu and more, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN, with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - US citizens abroad will want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 trailer

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 release schedule