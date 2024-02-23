The Traitors Ended On A Cliffhanger, And Fans Are Going Off On Twitter

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Traitors.

It's a great time to be a reality TV fan because The Traitors, which is available with a Peacock subscription, is arguably one of the best reality shows of all time. The show has become wildly popular, partly thanks to The Traitors' Season 2 cast list being full of reality royalty. The most recent episode ended on a wild cliffhanger, and fans are going off on Twitter.

Soon after the Peacock series began airing new episodes, plenty of folks figured out how to stream The Traitors Season 2 and get in on the fun. The season has been a wild ride, full of twists and meme-able moments (especially for Phaedra Parks). And after an explosive Round Table, the voting was stuck at a tie with just one vote left. That's when the episode cut, and fans aren't pleased with this cliffhanger. One tweet used Phaedra's "Not Ekin-Su" moment to express their disbelief, check it out.

I KNOW GOOD AND DAMN WELL THEY ARE NOT MAKING US WAIT UNTIL NEXT WEEK TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/l479Wb8NcMFebruary 23, 2024 See more

I mean, same. This cliffhanger caught the entire fandom by surprise, although perhaps it shouldn't have. The international version of The Traitors have a penchant for ending episodes on cliffhangers, using a much more relaxed version of the episode format. We've seen episodes end at round tables, during breakfast, and more. But besides Parvati's poison murder, Season 2 of the US franchise hasn't been giving us many cliffhangers.

Twitter is usually pretty funny after every new episode of The Traitors, with reality TV fans making hilarious observations about their favorite characters from Survivor, The Real Housewives, or The Challenge. Although social media really blew up after the Round Table, where Phaedra and Peter were tied with the same amount of votes. And as such, angry tweets followed the "to be continues" message, including the following which uses the likeness of Parvati Shallow.

DONT YOU LEAVE ME ON THAT CLIFF HANGER! ALAN CUMMINGS YOU GET THAT KILT BACK ON AND GET OUT HERE #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/n6plNffT4TFebruary 23, 2024 See more

Host Alan Cumming and his wild accent are part of the reason why The Traitors is such a fun and campy viewing experience. But clearly some people are holding him responsible for the cliffhanger.

Another popular tweet tried to figure out who was going home next week by trying to pause the screen when the final voter MJ turned her chalk board around. And they've got a point:

SOMEONE ZOOM IN ON THE LETTERS OF THAT LADY’S CHALKBOARD FLASH RIGHT. NOW!!!!! #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/zigAbayYSXFebruary 23, 2024 See more

Some of the best Traitors responses seemingly come from Bravo fans, who tuned in to see folks like Larsa Pippen, Shereé Whitfield, and (of course) Phaedra. And as such, lots of the Twitter memes feature moments from the Housewives franchise. Case in point: a classic reaction from none other than NeNe Leakes.

A CLIFFHANGER??????#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/k2GwdILAQXFebruary 23, 2024 See more

In the end, fans like myself will have to wait a full week to see whether Peter or Phaedra were voted out of the game. And there should presumably be another murder taking place shortly after, so the next Traitors episode looks like it's going to be a blood bath. Is it Thursday yet?

The Traitors airs new episodes Thursdays at 9PM EST on Peacock. While we wait check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.