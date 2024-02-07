After The Traitors’ Phaedra Parks Went Viral For Her ‘Lord Not Ekin-Su’ Comments, The A+ Memes Just Keep Coming

It's a great time to be a reality TV fan. Namely because Season 2 of The Traitors is here, featuring icons from the best reality tv shows. That includes fan favorites from Big Brother, Survivor, The Real Housewives and more. The cast of The Traitors Season 2 featured four different Housewives, including Phaedra Parks who is one of the murderous title characters. And after Phaedra went viral for her "Lord, not Ekin-Su comments", the A+ memes just keep coming.

In the fourth episodes of The Traitors (which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription) it was revealed that Parvati Shallow poisoned Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in plain sight, much to the dismay of Phaedra who had voted for her the night before. She responded saying "Lord, not Ekin-Su" which quickly became the first truly viral moment of the season. Folks began sounding of on Twitter, posting:

Cannot stop saying “lord, not Ekin-Su”. Phaedra Parks you will always be famous. pic.twitter.com/p360YsfgFCJanuary 30, 2024 See more

I mean, they're not wrong. In the weeks since the episode aired, I've found myself on multiple occasions saying "Lord, not Ekin-Su" whenever something goes wrong in my day... or sometimes just for no reason. There's a reason Phaedra has been on our screen for so long, including her recent jump to Married to Medicine as well as Ultimate Girls Trip.

Phaedra is arguably the biggest scene stealer in The Traitors Season 2, despite the cast having so many big personalities. Whether its her conflict with Parvati or that outstanding Round Table performance where she eviscerated Dan, Phaedra is a powerful force in the show. That being said, "Lord, not Ekin-Su" jut may be her biggest legacy. Check out the following meme:

A post shared by milk and don't call me honey (@milkanddontcallmehoney) A photo posted by on

Some of the memes go from fun to fully ridiculous, which has made the experience of watching The Traitors and seeing the internet's reaction all the more delightful. It turns out there's an overlap of Traitors fans and Pokemon gamers, which you can see below:

not Ekans, ooh. lord not Ekans, ooh!! pic.twitter.com/587zwJSgbiJanuary 26, 2024 See more

Talk about niche but delightful content. While Phaedra went viral for her Ekin-Su reaction, she's had plenty of other quotable lines during this season so far. That includes her nickname for Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen, who was from Love Island. She's affectionately named his Bergalicious, with that nickname even coming up at the Round Table. Of course, memes came out as a result.

Bergalicious, definition make them girls go loco#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/aMyEngjX50February 2, 2024 See more

Many Peacock subscribers are absolutely obsessed with The Traitors Season 2, partly thanks to the stellar cast and Alan Cumming's bonkers accent. And Phaedra's quotable lines have definitely pieced the pop culture landscape.

If I had a dime for every time I have said “Bergalicious” or “Oh my Lord Jesus. Not Ekin-Su. Not Ekin-Su sweet baby Jesus” in the last 3 weeks I would have the $200,000 prize pot from the Traitors.#TheTraitorsUS #TheTraitorsFebruary 3, 2024 See more

It's still fairly early into the current season of The Traitors, with the Faithful only recently having their first successful banishment. So smart money says Phaedra Parks will be giving us more delightful soundbites sooner rather than later... especially if her back ends up against the wall as a Traitor.

The Traitors airs new episodes Thursdays on Peacock. While we wait, check out the TV premiere list.