The Traitors: Why I’m On Parvati’s Side In Her Conflict With Phaedra

Spoilers ahead for Season 2 Episode 4 of The Traitors.

It's a great time to be a reality TV fans, because Season 2 of The Traitors is here, and is basically my Avengers. The new cast of The Traitors is filled with reality royalty, including legends from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Real Housewives. The first four episodes have been a total blast, although now there's some infighting among the titular Traitors. And regarding the conflict between Phaedra Parks and Parvati Shallow, I'm definitely on the latter's side. Let's break it all down.

Those with a Peacock subscription know that Episode 4 was titled "The Funeral", and was full of thrilling action. On top of finding out who Parvati murdered in plain sight, there was another explosive conversation at the banishing table, with Faithful Housewife Larsa Pippen voted out. But this vote, as well as Parv targeting the Housewives, has Phaedra seriously pissed off. And it looks like a feud is brewing.

During the final moments of the episode, Phaedra laid into Parv at the Traitor's conclave. In her monologue she told Parvati that putting a target on her was unacceptable, and that she could either be an ally or another enemy to her. What's more, she even told Parvati that nobody liked her and everyone thought she was a Traitor all along. Phaedra's tenure in Real Housewives of Atlanta proved she's got a cunning tongue, and it was definitely fun to see that side of her come out. Still, I'm actually totally on Parvati's side.

In order for a Traitor to make it to the end of the game, the rest of the cast must truly believe they are a Faithful. As such, they need to participate fully at the round table, and make it seem like they want the Traitors gone. While Dan was criticized for not speaking out enough, Parvati did the right thing by having an opinion and targeting the Housewives. As a million dollar Survivor winner, she knows how dangerous large groups can be.

And while Phaedra might be mad right now, Parvati taking aim at the Housewives makes their true alliance as Traitors all the more unlikely. Phaedra has been good about not spending too much time with her fellow Traitors, and no one is suspecting her just yet. So this feud at the round table could end up being helpful down the line.

The frustations that Phaedra is feeling might also have to do with Parvati poisoning Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who the RHOA alum had thrown a vote against. But the murder in plain sight was quite the task, and Parv is lucky she got literally anyone to drink from that rusty goblet.

We'll just have to wait and see how this drama shakes out, and how Parvati responds to Phaedra's vocal beatdown. I think that the Real Housewife is making an excellent Traitor so far, and it should be fascinating to see what comes next... even if I'm a Parvati apologist.

