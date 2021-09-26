Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Kenya Moore Revealed The Cast Member She Wants Back On The Show, And I'm Here For It

Much like The Real Housewives of New York, the cast lineup for The Real Housewives of Atlanta is supposedly going to be shaken up quite a bit. Fans have been speculating, even amidst the last season airing, that alum Porsha Williams was going to be exiting after the Bolo the Stripper hookup allegations. Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, too, are thought to be leaving the franchise for good, with some new/old faces taking over. Ahead of filming for Season 13, though, Moore has addressed the rumors and decided which alum she might just like to see back on the show -- and I'm loving her pick!

Kenya Moore recently confirmed that a cast shake-up was “definitely” going to happen for the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. During her interview with ET Online, she specifically claimed that “new faces” will be brought in and “some” stars from Season 12 will be left out. As to whether it was her position in jeopardy, Moore only teased, “We’ll see.” But in regard to who she would like to see brought back into the fold might surprise some viewers, she said:

The fans love Phaedra. I don't think it would be a bad idea to have her back. I think it would be very interesting.

Fans did love Phaedra Parks and her “Southern Belle” reads of her co-stars, but it's a complete shocker to hear Kenya Moore consider Parks being brought back as a cast member. For one, the two notoriously did not get along during Parks’ 7-season run on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, after a business deal between them fell apart. At one point, Parks even called Moore a “drunk,” “bipolar,” and “crazy as hell.” Parks was later fired in 2017 for concocting a story that co-star Kandi Burruss and her husband planned to date rape Porsha Williams. (Burruss would prefer someone else over a Parks return.)

But Kenya Moore’s speculation shouldn't be thrown out entirely. Bringing back Phaedra Parks would stir up a lot of drama. And Season 13 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta will certainly need a lot of it if the drama centers of Season 12 (Porsha Williams or Drew Sidora) are leaving. Technically, Kandi Burruss said she forgave Williams for the previous date rape insinuations, so perhaps Parks can also earn some forgiveness or redemption.

However, The Sun recently reported that the future Real Housewives of Atlanta cast has already been set. According to their sources, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are not coming back and the lineup will actually be Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, Drew Sidora, and Marlo Hampton, with the new addition of former Olympic athlete Sanya Richards-Ross.

It would be a shame if Porsha Williams really doesn't return for the Real Housewives of Atlanta's thirteenth season. She's hands down the funniest/shadiest star on the show and has practically been carrying the drama on her back. Following the reunion this year, it also was revealed that Williams got engaged to a former castmate’s ex-husband. And I, for one, would love for her to share more on how, and when, that exactly took place.

All in all, if anyone needs to go on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, it should definitely be Cynthia Bailey. (Fans can’t live off her heart-eyes for Mike Hill for eternity.) I'm hoping really hoping Phaedra Parks gets another chance (and that Porsha Williams isn't actually exiting the series). But Bravo is the one pulling the strings, so who knows who’s really on the chopping block? But let us know who you'd like to see return to the show via the poll down below!

