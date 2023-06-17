The Witcher Season 3 Clip Shows Off Ciri's Badass Fighting Moves, And I'm Wondering How Much Time Has Passed Since Season 2

After another very long wait, everyone with a Netflix subscription who happens to be a fan of The Witcher can really start to get excited, because we are now just a couple of weeks away from the debut of the new season. Though there’s been plenty to talk about with the upcoming episodes, largely because the third season will be Henry Cavill ’s last as Geralt (and lots of fans are plenty mad about Cavill’s departure ), viewers are still intrigued by the prospect of what we’ll see in The Witcher Season 3 . Well, we’ve just been given an awesome battle scene that shows off Ciri’s badass fighting skills, but now I’m wondering just how much time has passed between the Season 2 ending and now.

What Does Ciri’s The Witcher Season 3 Fight Scene Show?

First off, yes, I can cop to the fact that the heading is a little misleading, as while Ciri does see a lot of action during this extensive fight scene, which was revealed during June 2023’s Tudum fan event , the remainder of our main trio, Yennefer and Geralt, are also seen using their skills to the best of their ability, as is our friendly traveling bard, Jaskier. The Princess finds herself momentarily alone with the fire mage, Rience, who’s been on her tail since the second season, and well, see for yourself what happens:

WOW. Alright, even though Geralt comes in with a big assist with Yen (and what looks to be the dwarves that we’ve seen him ally with since Season 1) pretty early into the fight, Ciri did an amazing job of at least temporarily neutralizing about five of the assailants brought by the “fire fucker.” She even managed to get away from the man himself before he had a chance to magically transport her to wherever it was that he ended up fighting Geralt.

I’m not gonna lie, it was fully a delight to see that Ciri has continued learning some badass moves and gotten even tougher, but when the second season ended, she’d only just begun her warrior training. Sure, she 100% understood that she would need to know how to take care of herself with so many people after her, and went even harder on the training than Geralt probably would have liked. After seeing what she was able to accomplish with multiple bad guys coming for her, though, I can’t help but wonder if there’s some kind of time jump involved, or if she’s just naturally talented when it comes to kicking ass.

It’s not impossible that she could have gone from a scared princess who could only run and hide to a battle-ready warrior in just a couple of years. If we’re picking up only a few weeks/months after we last saw the trio (and if this scene is from the first episode, as I suspect it is), it definitely means that Ciri has fully embraced not only training, but her new life and all the challenges and dangers that come with it.