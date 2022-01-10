The Witcher Season 3: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Series

You love The Witcher on Netflix, right? Oh, what’s that, you say? You stayed up all night and binged it when it returned on December 17, 2021, and you’ve now rewatched the whole thing through The Witcher Season 2 ending many more times in preparation for what’s next? Well, my goodness! You, like so many fans, must be very eager to get the third season of the fantasy hit into your adoring eyeballs! But, as with so many things, we still have quite a bit of waiting to do before that can happen, although we do know a bit about what the next set of Witcher episodes will entail. So, without further ado, let’s dig into some of the quick things we know about The Witcher Season 3!

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher Has Been Renewed For Season 3

As evidenced by the sheer number of spinoffs and prequels coming down the pike for the world of The Witcher, Netflix has truly bet big on the series . And, as a major franchise starter , we have no worries about whether or not the show will continue. In late September, 2021, several weeks before Season 2 debuted, the official Twitter page for The Witcher revealed that Season 3 was on the way, along with a couple of additional new projects in the same universe.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher Season 3 Has Been Written

Writing a season of a television show, especially one based on source material as complex as the novels in The Witcher series of books, is no easy feat. It’s good then that Netflix gave those behind the show an early go-ahead before Geralt, Ciri, and Yen’s second set of adventures hit the small screen. In early December 2021, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said that they were already in their final week of the writer’s room , meaning that the full season was likely considered completely written by the time 2022 dawned. Now all we need to know is how many episodes we’ll see and when they’ll start filming!

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Upcoming Season Will Be Based On The Fourth Witcher Book, The Time Of Contempt

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also wasted no time in giving fans a leg up when it comes to how storylines for our main trio might progress, as she also shared the basis for The Witcher Season 3 plot. As she told TechRadar :

I’m really thrilled with how the season is shaping up because it’s based on my favorite book in the saga, which is The Time of Contempt.

For those who haven’t yet availed themselves of the information to be found in any of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, The Time of Contempt is the second full-length novel in the series and the the fourth book overall. A lot happens in that book (Hint: there might be a unicorn!), so we are probably in for yet another action-packed season. Speaking of which…

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher Season 3 Will Have 'Tons Of Action' Over A Short Amount Of Time

It’s no secret that viewers were a bit confused by the multiple timelines used to introduce the characters and their struggles in Season 1, and that everyone was very happy to have our trio all in the present day (after the sacking of Cintra) during the events of Season 2. In a chat with The Wrap about the next season, Schmidt Hissrich noted that we will, in fact, be treated to “tons of action” for Season 3 and that it will all happen during a relatively short period of time (which all sounds very exciting). After noting that she believes The Time of Contempt "is a very easily adaptable book," Schmidt Hissrich said:

There’s tons of action, there’s tons of things that are just jaw dropping when you get to them. So we’re really letting that lead our storytelling. Season 3, for instance, takes place on a very, very small time line. Not a lot of time passes, because it doesn’t need to.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher Season 3 Will Introduce The Army Of Elves

Season 2 of The Witcher gave audiences way more elf activity than we’d seen in the freshman outing, and for good reason. It turns out that Schmidt Hissrich and her team broke from the story of the first full novel (Blood of Elves), on which the second season was based, because they are planning to introduce an important part of the books for Season 3: the army of elves, a.k.a the Scoia’tael. They wanted to make sure there was a proper set up for that, and as she explained to Polygon :

I know that in Season 3 we’re introducing the Scoia’tael, the army of elves that’s fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. And they don’t come off so great; it’s a pretty harsh, dark storyline. So I want to make sure that we understood and humanized their part of the battle…even if they lose their way along the way.

(Image credit: Netflix)

There Might Be Some Surprising Deaths Coming In Season 3

Alright, as you might imagine, this last point is still a bit of a mystery. Before we got a chance to see even one full episode of Season 2, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich came right out (during a convention covered by ComicBook ) and told fans that “ some death ” was coming during Season 3. Now, The Witcher is the kind of show where people (and creatures) die all the time, and usually because they’ve been killed. We all know that more death is coming, so her pointing it out seems like it means that a major death (or deaths) will be headed our way. I can think of at least one such demise from The Time of Contempt that would rock the Continent, but it’s possible that they’ll pull from others books or veer from what’s been written there altogether to really surprise the audience.