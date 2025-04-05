As An American Watching Adolescence, I'm Surprised By How One Episode Reminded Me Of The Wire

Features
By published

We’re not all that different.

The two detectives in Adolescence speaking to each other outside the school.
(Image credit: Netflix)

When I sat down to watch Adolescence, my intention was only to watch the first episode. For the next four hours, I hardly moved from my couch. I was captivated from the jump, and there was no way I was going to get up before it was over.

If you haven’t seen it, Adolescence, which you can stream with a Netflix subscription, is a brilliant work of art in every way. It tells the story of a 13-year-old student accused of murdering a classmate in a working-class English town. While the third episode of the four-part miniseries has gotten its due praise, the second episode still has me thinking more than a week later.

Bunny Colvin and another teacher addressing students in a classroom in The Wire

(Image credit: HBO)

‘It Just Looks Like A Holding Pen’

I’m not an expert on schools in the United Kingdom, but as Detective Luke Bascombe (Ashley Walters) and DS Misha Fran (Faye Marsay) walk through the school, investigating the murder, Bascombe makes an observation that hits home for this American. After interviewing some kids and touring the school, Bascombe asks his partner if she thinks the kids are learning anything. Then, he adds that the school “just looks like a holding pen.”

On the surface, the British school looks quite different from an American school in a big city, with its uniforms and lack of metal detectors. However, that line stands out because it's very similar to one of the themes of Season 4 of The Wire, which many consider the show’s best season. Former cop Bunny Colvin (Robert Wisdom) becomes a teacher of sorts in Season 4 and compares the middle school to prison, saying that the only thing the kids were being taught was how to work the system and fool authorities.

In the US, we worry about school shootings and other violence all the time. This doesn’t seem like much of a concern at UK schools (for many reasons I won’t get into), so it stunned me to hear a British cop echo an American cop. In America, we tend to think that our problems are unique, when, at least according to Adolescence, some British schools and students are not all that different. It's equally heartbreaking.

The two detectives in Adolescence address students in a classroom with a teacher looking on.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Like The Wire, Adolescence Is A Masterpiece

The Wire is my all-time favorite TV show. I’ve rewatched it multiple times, and I think all five seasons, yes even the controversial 5th season, are pretty much perfect television. While Adolescence is obviously much shorter, as a four-episode miniseries, I was equally blown away by it. The way it was shot, each episode all in one take, the emotional weight of the story it told, and the acting are all amazing.

I didn’t expect it would connect in such a visceral way for me as an American, nor did I expect it to remind me of The Wire in any way. It’s another bit of the series that ensures it will stay rattling around in my brain for weeks to come, I’m sure. Netflix’s 2025 schedule has already given us some great stuff, but this show is easily the best so far.

Hugh Scott
Hugh Scott
Syndication Editor

Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Noah Wyle&#039;s Dr. Robby in sunglasses with earbuds in on The Pitt

Noah Wyle Had No Intention Of Doing Another Medical Drama After ER, But He Explained Why The Pitt Sucked Him Back In

Alan Ritchson as Reacher holding up a lantern in his left hand.

Alan Ritchson Is Looking Beat Up While Filming, But I Was Shook To Find Out It's Not For Reacher
Noah Wyle&#039;s Dr. Robby in sunglasses with earbuds in on The Pitt

Noah Wyle Had No Intention Of Doing Another Medical Drama After ER, But He Explained Why The Pitt Sucked Him Back In

See more latest
Most Popular
Tom Selleck as Jesse Stone with a goatee, looking serious in front of a lake and some woods.
With Tom Selleck Possibly Returning As Jesse Stone, It's Time To Bring Back Another Character From The Same Author
WWE Hall of Fame logo
I Think Stone Cold And Bret Hart's WrestleMania Match Is The Perfect WWE Hall Of Fame Pick. Here's Why
The White Lotus Season 3 resort.
I'm Already Thinking About Where The White Lotus Season 4 Could Be Set (And Why It Likely Won't Be At A Ski Resort)
Britt Lower&#039;s Helly R. looking at Mark S. at the end of Severance Season 2 on severed floor with red lights lighting up white walls
I'm Still Thinking About Severance’s Finale, And One Helly Theory I Have Could Break Me
Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith sit with look of shocked surprised in Dogma.
The Story Behind Dogma's Disappearance From Circulation, And How Kevin Smith Got It Back
Danielle Brooks shoots a confused look at Jack Black and Jason Momoa clasping arms in A Minecraft Movie.
To 3D/4DX Or Not To 3D/4DX: Buy The Right A Minecraft Movie Ticket
Graham Hornigold in Con Mum
Netflix's Con Mum Was Way Sadder Than I Expected It To Be, And I Have Thoughts
Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff talks on the phone in The White Lotus Season 3.
What If The Poisonous Fruit On The White Lotus Season 3 Leads To An Ironic Legal Twist
Otis Dhanji in Talk to Me.
The Story Behind Talk To Me's Awkward Dog Make Out Scene: How'd They Do That?
Kyle Allen smiling in The Life List
The Life List's Kyle Allen Is A Rising Star, And I Need To See Him In More Things