TikTok's Corn Kid Had A Hilarious Response To Question About Meeting Tom Hanks At Pinocchio Premiere

TikTok’s Corn Kid is probably one of the most viral kids right now. A Recess Therapy video of an adorable kid being interviewed about his love of corn is trending on YouTube at 3 million views, with over 400,000 TikTok videos with people jumping on the corn bandwagon . During the premiere of Tom Hanks’ Pinocchio remake, Corn Kid had a hilarious response when he was asked what it would be like to meet the film’s lead.

Seven-year-old Tariq Day was lucky enough to attend the premiere of Pinocchio. In a video tweeted by Entertainment Tonight, this little celebrity was asked a number of confusing questions, including, “Are you excited to maybe meet Tom Hanks tonight?” Take a look at the cute video below:

“Who’s Tom Hanks?” You’re telling me the “CEO of Corn” doesn’t know this Oscar-winning actor whose best movies included Forrest Gump, Toy Story, and Big? Well, we can forgive the little tyke as he’s only seven years old. I’m sure as he gets older, he’ll find it “cornstastic” that he was once in the same place as the fourth-highest-grossing actor. If he wants to learn more about this accomplished actor, he can watch Hanks recreate his entire career in eight minutes .

Tom Hanks had a key role in the Pinocchio remake as Geppetto, a lonely woodcarver who raises a puppet he built as his son after becoming alive by the Blue Fairy. He looked pitch perfect in the Disney film’s first photo with his grey curly locks, mustache and tattered clothes. Hanks starred alongside a killer Pinocchio cast including Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, and Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John. The Philadelphia actor has a way of adding a genuine human nature to his characters and also knows how to have fun with them.

Despite a legendary actor like Tom Hanks being in this remake , the critical reviews for Pinocchio haven’t been positive. It currently has a 31% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 41% Audience Score, meaning both the critics and the people at home watching weren’t really in favor of this live-action adaptation. Our review of Pinocchio had a more numbing feeling that it wasn’t the best or worse adaptation. Other critics, however, were harsher, believing there was no reason to remake this Disney classic and that it offered nothing new to audiences other than four original songs. But at least all of the critics can agree that Tom Hanks gave a good performance, which is something we can always count on.