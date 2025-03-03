32 Times Star Trek Proved How Progressive And Ahead Of Its Time It Was

As it's aired through the decades, Star Trek has worked diligently to present an idealized and progressive look at our future. It's often ahead of its time in the portrayal of societal, ethical, and other issues and has championed the use of technology in advance as well.

As upcoming Trek shows are always being developed, now is the perfect time to remind readers of when the franchise was ahead of the curve and very progressive. Here are some of the more notable moments, though I think it's fair to say there is a good deal of moments beyond just these entries.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Kirk And Uhura's Interracial Kiss

While the Civil Rights movement was near its tail end when "Plato's Stepchildren" aired, there was much discussion surrounding William Shatner's Kirk sharing an interracial kiss with Nichelle Nichols' Uhura. The moment preached equality at a time when many were still apprehensive of change, and will remain one of the key moments of the late actress' legacy.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Data Pads Were The Original Smart Tablet

Many fans may overlook this because of how commonplace it is now, but Star Trek: The Next Generation accurately depicted smartphone and tablet technology decades before that tech was commercially viable. While I'm sure pocket computers were long a dream of tech makers, it's cool to see how well the series got it right.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Barclay Becomes Addicted To A Fictional Reality

In a world in which social media can entice people to fall in love with the idea of a person, Barclay did that with holodeck simulations in Star Trek: Voyager's "Pathfinder." While his efforts to learn about the crew via simulations ended up being helpful, it's a cautionary tale in that having all available information on a person does not make them your friend.

(Image credit: Paramount Domestic Television)

Geordi Was Seeing With Vision Tech Before Laser Eye Surgery

Before we were improving people's vision in the real world, Star Trek: The Next Generation was ideating technology to help Geordi La Forge see. While his visor and eventual bionic eyes are a far cry from laser eye surgery and the advancements in seeing that have developed over the years, it's cool to see how the series imagined it shortly before real people were getting vision enhancements.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek Had AI Control People's Lives In A Twisted Way

In a world where A.I. ads run where people ask their computer for dream interpretations and advice for job interviews, Star Trek featured a truly twisted use for the technology way back in the day. A Taste Of War highlighted a planet in which computers simulated battles between two people, and once the results were determined, the "casualties" would be reflected in real people willingly sending themselves into incineration machines. It's a future I hope we never experience, and a wild one at that.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek Tackled Gender Identity In The 90s

In the modern era where gender norms and pronouns are being called into question, Star Trek: The Next Generation tackled this issue head-on in 1992. "The Outcast" featured a species where gender specificity was forbidden and even had Riker enter a romance with a member of the species. Pretty progressive, especially since the franchise wouldn't cast its first nonbinary actor until decades later in Discovery.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek Used Voice Activated Computers Long Before We Did

Star Trek has long championed voice-activated computer actions, and used Gene Roddenberry's late-wife Majel Barrett as that voice. In fact, Rod Roddenberry told CinemaBlend that Apple and Google both reached out to Barrett before her death and approached her to be the voice of their own virtual assistants.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

B’Elanna Addressed Problems With Her Mental Health

B'Elanna Torres went through a lot of emotions after finding out her former comrades in the Maquis were killed in a conflict. Star Trek: Voyager tackled PTSD at a time when those types of issues weren't touched on as heavily as they are now.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek's Pilot Put A Woman On The Bridge

It isn't progressive now, but "The Cage" putting a woman in a position of command was so radical that Captain Pike had to mention it even though it was the distant future. Credit to Gene Roddenberry for pushing the envelope, even if he later scratched the role in order to keep Spock in Star Trek.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Facetime Was On Star Trek Way Before iPhones

While video phones existed in some form during Star Trek: The Next Generation, the series portrayed a much more modern vision for the technology closer to what we now use in FaceTime or Zoom. Unfortunately, we can't use our tech to Facetime Klingons, as hilarious as that could be.

(Image credit: Paramount Network Television)

Voyager Pondered The Ethical Quandary Of Using Knowledge Gained From Terrible Events

Star Trek: Voyager's "Nothing Human" tackled knowledge gained from immoral methods. A Cardassian hologram whose real-life counterpart was responsible for experimenting on Bajorans against their will is used to save Torres' life. The Doctor ultimately deletes the program, deciding that using it further would be morally wrong given how his skills were obtained.

(Image credit: Paramount+/Marni Grossman)

Strange New Worlds Proved Ideals Can Also Prevent Interfering In Wrongdoing

Captain Pike is put in an impossible position when a non-Federation planet uses Starfleet aid to track down a child. It's only after finding the child it's discovered they're intended to be used for ritualistic sacrifice, as the people of the planet believe it'll keep their planet from falling. Pike is disgusted by his actions, and the audience is reminded that even the best intentions can occasionally lead to ill results.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Riker’s New Toy Highlights Addiction To Technology

In an age where we collectively as a society are glued to our smartphones, one can't help but look at The Next Generation's "The Game" and wonder if we have already fallen victim to another species' plot for world domination. This episode highlights addiction to technology and only gets better with age. Side note, did you know Kelvin Kirk actor Chris Pine only got a smartphone a couple of years ago?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek Ideated MRI machines and other advanced medical tech before it was available

Not to give Star Trek too much credit, because in reality, I can't imagine it's that hard to ideate putting metal around a character and calling it a device that can do things previously thought impossible by medical science. Still, fiction often inspires reality, and it's hard to deny Bones' devices don't resemble MRI and other machines in the industry.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek Addressed Racism Very Directly In The 1960s

Fresh on the heels of the Civil Rights movement in the United States, Star Trek aired one of its most iconic episodes. "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield" tackles the absurdity and self-destructive nature of racism, as we hear the story of an alien species bitterly divided depending on the pattern of their skin.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Trip Tucker’s Consciousness Is Saved By A Clone Host

Star Trek: Enterprise presents a scenario in which Trip Tucker is able to be saved by a clone, but only after said clone reaches accelerated maturity. "Similitude" asks the question of morality when it comes to the rights of a clone as an individual, and fortunately, we as humans haven't had to cross that bridge yet.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Uhura’s Ear Piece Felt Like The Closest Predecessor To Bluetooth

Uhura's earpiece once reminded me of a miniature version of a classic microphone, but really it's more akin to Bluetooth headsets. Amazing to see this type of technology be envisioned decades ahead of its time, even if headphones were already around.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Voyager Tackled The Ethical Dilemma Of Assisted Suicide

Assisted suicide remains a taboo topic in the modern era, but some countries have set parameters to legalize it. Star Trek: Voyager tackled this topic with "Death Wish," and a Q who didn't wish to live any longer. It's a heavy episode to watch, but a great one.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek Was Thinking About Universal Translators Long Before Google

Star Trek has long used "universal translators" in its storytelling, and really it's just a convenient way to explain why aliens across the galaxy can understand each other without issue. These days we have easier ways of understanding others with Google Translate and other licensed technology, but nothing quite as advanced as what we've seen in the franchise.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Deep Space Nine Highlighted Terrible Decisions For The Greater Good

In one of the more morally questionable moves in Starfleet history, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine shows Sisko and Garak devise a plan that tricks the Romulans into aligning with the Federation in war with the Dominion. The plan is successful and likely prevents the death of scores of people, but the lie and deception feel like a tremendous burden to shoulder.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Voyager Tackled The Downfalls Of Healthcare

The EMH is hijacked by an alien planet in "Critical Care," and is placed in a hospital in which healthcare is provided to people based on their perceived value to society. It certainly features some parallels to healthcare issues worldwide and is worth a watch for those who don't remember it.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Holodecks Paved The Way For Advances In VR Technology

We're still pretty far removed from the holodeck technology highlighted in Star Trek: The Next Generation and other shows, but strides are being made. Fortunately, AI still isn't smart enough to give a virtual Moriarty sentience, so at least we have that going for us.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek Tackled Attributing Sentience To Select Beings

Star Trek deals with a lot of species, but even then, it can occasionally get caught up in the ethics of what treatment is right for others. When Data discovered machines on board capable of learning to avoid danger, he requested they be removed from repair duties that put them in harm's way. There's a big lesson to be learned here, and should be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek Had Flat Screen Televisions Decades Before Viewers

Ironic that as many people watched Star Trek over the years they were watching Captains watch flat-screen televisions on a tube TV. Fortunately, we've since modernized, and we'll all have view screens before too long in our living rooms.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Janeway Made The Controversial Call To Save Two Lives Over One

If there ever comes a day when two humans inexplicably get turned into a third entity, Star Trek: Voyager already set the precedent on how to handle it. There's a lot of controversy about whether the decision to "kill" Tuvix to restore Tuvok and Neelix to their natural states was the right call, so we'll punt to the first time it happens in the real world and see how people respond.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The Maquis Shows How Policy Can Turn People Against Each Other

The Maquis aren't always portrayed fairly in Star Trek, considering they were abandoned by The Federation as part of a peace treaty. Unfortunately, there are sometimes casualties of agreements and a deeper story behind all parties in the real world who some might just consider the "bad guys." Though they were once Starfleet, the Maquis grew to be a small oppressor to the Federation.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Enterprise Showed How Intolerance Would Make Starfleet Monstrous

Star Trek: Enterprise imagined an alternate history in which Zefram Cochrane shot the Vulcans at First Contact, ushering in a united age where humanity mercilessly hunted the species of the galaxy. "Terra Prime" is horrifying to watch as a Trek fan, and really illustrates just how monstrous intolerance can make a people.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Deep Space Nine Tackled Class And Abuse Of Power

While "Past Tense" is an iconic science fiction story for other reasons, it's a great look at modern times where Star Trek travels to our present and puts a spotlight on homelessness and abuse of power. There are many messages to take out of this one, many we're still learning today.

(Image credit: Paramount Television)

A.I. Rights Were Talked About

"The Measure Of A Man" tackles the rights of artificial intelligence, namely that of Data, who is a synthetic being. As we work more with this technology, it's a fascinating episode to watch in order to work out what we're creating, and what rights those beings have once they reach a degree of sentience.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Nog Coped With PTSD

Nog escapes to the holosuite to help cope with PTSD after traumatic events, and credit to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine for addressing an issue soldiers face following experiences with real combat or being in unsafe areas. Hopefully, VR can be a tool used to further real-life struggles with this complicated tradition.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Picard And Worf Become Part Of A Starfleet Witch Hunt

Worf and Picard come face to face with fanaticism as a Starfleet investigator begins a witch hunt of sorts on the Enterprise following an isolated incident. While cooler heads ultimately prevail, Picard is taught that even in the 24th century, people with good intentions can spiral out of control if given too much power.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The Time Star Trek Made A Pretty Clear Parallel To Vietnam

There's not much subtlety in classic Star Trek, and Starfleet's decision to arm a rival species after finding Klingons have provided weapons to their oppressors drew some pretty clear parallels to the Vietnam conflict. A bold statement for the time, and an episode that holds up despite its age.