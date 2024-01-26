Potential spoilers ahead for The Traitors.

It's a great time to be a reality TV fan, as the second season of The Traitors is basically like the Avengers of reality. The cast of The Traitors Season 2 is full of royalty from Big Brother, Survivor, The Real Housewives and more. Episode 5 was another delightful hour of television, including the return of fan-favorite Kate Chastain. But Traitors fans think Peacock dropped a major spoiler for next week's episode. Get your hooded cloak and let's break it all down.

The Traitors (which is available with a Peacock subscription) has quickly become one of the most popular non-scripted shows on TV. The network was methodically put out episodes, which are only available to stream at 9PM EST on Thursdays. But fans on Twitter pointed out that the trailer for next week's episode seemingly confirmed that the Traitors failed to murder a faithful. As one person posted:

Oh dear lord.So in the preview for the next episode, you can clearly see all 14 people left accounted for.They took the shot at Bergie, and he was safe.I'll be floored if Dan isn't banished in this next episode.I can't believe he bought what Peter said. WOW.#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/ayx0WlKTa1January 26, 2024 See more

While this tweeter got his math wrong (it's actually 13 players), they made a solid point. I went back and looked, and it does seem to confirm that no one goes home on the next episode. And therefore, fans seem to have figured out who the Traitors tried (and failed) to murder.

Then latest episode of the Traitors picked up on Phaedra and Parvati's conflict, although the two women reconciled and made the decision to keep working with each other. It was a thrilling episode largely thanks to the strategy developed by Faithful Peter Weber to try and hide who got a Shield from the Traitors. If the teaser is to be revealed, it worked and the Traitors tried and failed to murder Bergie, who had actually gotten immunity during the mission.

If true, this would be the first time in Traitors history where the titular killers tried and failed to murder one of the Faithful. Perhaps this is proof that the decision to bring an all-celebrity cast for The Traitors Season 2 was the right call. And if Bergie was targeted and protected by a shield, that could have major implications for the rest of the game.

Out of the three Traitors, it looks like Dan's days might be numbered. He received a bunch of votes in the last Round Table, and probably could have been eliminated if Janelle hadn't made an enemy out of Sandra and CT by putting their names out there. While Dan was able to survive by the skin of his teeth, Janelle being a Faithful has seemed to put more evidence against the Big Brother icon.

Both the Faithful and the audience are ready for the first Traitor to be eliminated, and to see the power dynamics of the game change up. One can only imagine what campy dialogue will follow, complete with Alan Cumming's Moira Rose-inspired accent. And it seems like things are really going to heat up in the upcoming sixth episode of Season 2. Suddenly I want to fast forward to next week.

The Traitors airs new episodes Thursdays on Peacock. In the meantime, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.