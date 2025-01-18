Tyler Perry’s Latest Movie Just Hit A Streaming Milestone, But I’m Really Shook By The Way It's Apparently Affecting His Other Films On Netflix

If you have a Netflix subscription , you know how overwhelming it can be to find something to watch amidst the streaming service’s massive collection. Imagine how filmmakers feel. They must worry that their title could get buried in the streamer's mountain of releases each week. However, for Tyler Perry, not only did his latest Netflix original movie become his biggest to date, it’s also giving his other films on the platform a big boost.

The Six Triple Eight Gave Tyler Perry A Streaming Milestone

The Six Triple Eight, which is a Tyler Perry movie about the only troop of Black women to serve in Europe during World War II, is officially the filmmaker’s biggest Netflix debut. Per Variety , the movie has had over 52.4 million views across its first month on the platform, and it remains on Netflix’s global top 10 for the fourth week in a row.

While Perry is best known for the Madea movies , he’s been expanding what types of films he’s making in the last few years.

The Six Triple Eight became his largest production yet, with a reported $70 million budget. The movie was filmed at his studio in Atlanta and on location in London to tell the true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. When Perry pitched the film, he was definitely surprised at the idea of making a WWII movie, but clearly his hard work paid off.

When CinemaBlend spoke to Perry about the film, he shared the powerful message he hopes audiences take away from the movie, and the project's star Kerry Washington shared an emotional reaction she experienced with a journalist over its storyline.

It seems the film was important and impactful for those who made it. Now, it's proving to be that for audiences too.

Other Tyler Perry Netflix Movies Are Getting A Major Boost Too

Yes, it’s very impressive to see Tyler Perry’s The Six Triple Eight became so popular on Netflix over the past month. But perhaps even more so is the report from Variety that his other Netflix originals are being affected by the movie’s popularity, too.

Apparently, these other films on Netflix had an increase in viewership by 45% since The Six Triple Eight was released last month:

A Fall From Grace (2020)

Mea Culpa (2022)

A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)

A Madea Homecoming (2022)

It sounds like viewers are enjoying The Six Triple Eight so much that they are looking to catch up on more Tyler Perry movies after watching. And that’s a huge compliment to the filmmaker and the future of his career as a writer, director and producer.