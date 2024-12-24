‘This Explains So Much’: Kerry Washington Tells Us About An Incredible Experience Involving A Journalist Who ‘Burst Into Tears’ Over The Six Triple Eight
Truly a fantastic story.
The following article contains SPOILERS for The Six Triple Eight on Netflix. If you're not caught up with the film, you can check it out with a Netflix subscription.
If you've been up to date with the 2024 Netflix schedule, then you're aware of the latest film from Tyler Perry, The Six Triple Eight. The film tells the story of the only U.S. Women's Army Corps unit of color during the Second World War, which delivered 17 million pieces of mail, and is based on the stories of several hundred real people. Because of that, CinemaBlend had the chance to hear about an incredible experience the star Kerry Washington got to have with a journalist at the premiere of the film.
When I spoke with Washington (who portrays Major Charity Adams) ahead of the film's release to those with a Netflix subscription, she revealed that at the premiere of The Six Triple Eight, there was a list of all the women who were a part of the regiment, and a journalist spotted her great aunt's name. Afterwards, she "burst into tears" because seeing her name on that list explained "so much" of her aunt's past to her:
Washington further commented that now, this movie provides the opportunity for those families of the soldiers who were a part of the regiment to have a "deepened pride" for their ancestors and tells a story that no one would have expected:
There’s so much history out there that we don’t know, and it’s a big thing that Tyler Perry wants viewers to take away from the film. Washington's story of a journalist finding out about her aunt's participation in this battalion was a fantastic example of that—she never would have known about this if it wasn't for this film's release and Perry telling these people's stories.
Washington teamed up with Oprah Winfrey and more to tell this story, and it’s moments like this that make it all the better – that they can make a connection with someone that wasn’t there before.
2024 has had some particularly good war films, like A24's Civil War, which became a favorite for many people. There have also been plenty of great war movies focused around World War II in general. But I personally think that The Six Triple Eight is a game-changer and teaches us so much about history that we didn’t know.
There are plenty of great movies coming out as part of the 2025 Netflix schedule, but since it's the end of the year, be sure to sit down with the family and check out The Six Triple Eight when you can to learn about these powerful women and how they helped America in their time of need.
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.