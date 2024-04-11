Tyler Perry's Madea Movies In Order And How To Watch Them

Only a relative handful among the numerous film franchises in existence have truly managed to penetrate the cultural zeitgeist and gain massive followings. The universes crafted by Marvel, Star Wars, Jurassic Park and Fast & Furious come to mind. While some may not mention these in the same breath, Tyler Perry’s Madea films have also become a collective phenomenon in their own right. The gun-toting grandmother that Perry himself plays has been criticized by Spike Lee and more, but that hasn’t stopped fans from regularly (or even religiously) checking out the various dramedies.

Due to the popularity of the vivacious granny (who could be considered the Ernest P. Worrell of the 2000s ), she's made her mark in a surprising number of films. She typically plays a supporting role to others in the movie and, as is the norm, her presence provides comedic relief amid the typically heavy subject matter. And we’re not only going to lay them out in order, but we’re also going to discuss how you can watch them. So, at the risk of holding us up any longer, let’s get started on our journey through the lengthy filmography of Mabel Simmons a.k.a. Madea.

(Image credit: Lionsgate Films)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Loosely adapted from Tyler Perry’s 2001 play of the same name, Diary of a Mad Black Woman is the feature that started this cinematic franchise. Madea’s first big-screen outing centers predominantly on the character’s granddaughter, Helen (Kimberly Elise), who must rebuild her life after her husband of 18 years throws her out of their house. One of the interesting facts about this movie is that it’s currently the only film in the series that’s only written and not directed by Perry.

Rent/Buy Diary of A Mad Black Woman on Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

The second installment in the franchise focuses on the matriarch as she’s tasked with organizing an assembly of her relatives. In Madea’s Family Reunion, the titular character also finds herself becoming a foster mother to a troubled young girl (played by Keke Palmer). All the while, her two great-nieces deal with their own issues, including abuse and past trauma involving their mother.

Rent/Buy Madea’s Family Reunion on Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Meet The Browns (2008)

Mabel Simmons plays a relatively minor role in Meet the Browns, though the ensemble comedy features plenty of eccentric personalities to fill the void. The film focuses on a struggling single mother (Angela Bassett) in Chicago, who travels to Georgia after learning that the father she never knew had died. While there to attend the funeral, she becomes acquainted with her dad’s eclectic (and loving) family. And don’t worry, Mabel does pop in for a wild scene – one that tees up her story for the next movie.

Stream Meet the Browns on Max.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Madea Goes to Jail picks up with the eponymous rabble-rouser following her brief cameo in Meet the Browns. During that film, she was arrested after a high-speed chase with the police. She’s ultimately released due to a technicality though, following a later altercation, she finds herself in the pen. As all of that plays out, an assistant district attorney (Derek Luke) reconnects with a former friend, who’s since become a prostitute and drug addict (Keisha Knight Pulliam). And the latter’s actions ultimately lead her down a path that intersects with Madea’s.

Stream Madea Goes to Jail on Hulu.Rent/Buy Madea Goes to Jail on Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Although I Can Do Bad All by Myself shares the same name as Tyler Perry’s 1999 play (which marked Madea’s on-stage debut), it’s very different. The feature film centers around a lounge singer (Taraji P. Henson) with an unhealthy attachment to alcohol, who takes in her niece and nephews after her mother seemingly disappears. Madea also has her run-ins with the kids and their aunt and, in one memorable instance, she (unsuccessfully) teaches one of the youths how to pray. The fan-favorite character may take a bit of a backseat in this particular film but, when she is on screen, her presence looms large.

Stream I Can Do Bad All by Myself on MGM+.Rent/Buy I Can Do Bad All by Myself on Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

2011’s installment in the Madea movie universe sees the character back to dealing with drama involving her own family. In Madea’s Big Happy Family, Tyler Perry’s protagonist learns that her niece (Loretta Devine) is dying from cancer. As a result, Mabel, with the help of Aunt Bam (Cassi Davis), seeks to assemble her niece’s family ahead before her passing and, as that happens, long-held grudges and family secrets come to light.

Stream Madea's Big Happy Family on Hulu.Rent/Buy Madea's Big Happy Family on Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Madea's Witness Protection (2012)

Tyler Perry covered some new narrative ground with 2012’s Madea’s Witness Protection, the first in the franchise not based on or inspired by one of his plays. It centers on a well-to-do CFO and family man from Connecticut (Eugene Levy), whose life is turned upside down after he discovers his company is part of a ponzi scheme orchestrated by a notorious crime family. Faced with testifying before a court, he, his second wife (Denise Richards) and two kids are placed in the witness protection program and are moved to Madea’s house in Atlanta. What results is a culture clash that, in time, finds its characters forging close bonds and experiencing moments of personal growth.

Stream Madea's Witness Protection on Netflix.Rent/Buy Madea's Witness Protection on Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

A Madea Christmas (2013)

The Daddy’s Little Girls helmer made his bid to join the list of the best Christmas movies through the release of A Madea Christmas. This yuletide romp sees Mabel getting coaxed into traveling to a struggling Alabama town by her great-niece (Anna Maria Horsford) so that the latter can spend the holidays with her daughter (Tika Sumpter). And, unbeknownst to the pair, the young lady is married to a white man, which causes some family friction. As you’d expect hijinks ensue amid what can be described as a “unique” holiday.

Rent/Buy A Madea Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

Believe it or not, fans can thank Chris Rock for inspiring Boo! A Madea Halloween . A fictional scary flick revolving around the character was mentioned in Rock’s 2014 comedy Top Five, giving Tyler Perry the idea. In the horror comedy, Madea is tasked with watching over her teenage granddaughter, Tiffany, (Diamond White) on All Hallows’ Eve and, in the process of doing so, she Aunt Bam and co. experience some true frights. Don’t be afraid, though because, the film aims to offer more laughs than chills.

Stream Boo! A Madea Halloween on Tubi.Rent/Buy Boo! A Madea Halloween on Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)

The Single Moms Club director decided to take another stab (no pun intended) at the horror genre by way of Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. A direct sequel to the director’s spooky 2016 film, it once again sees his famous character keeping watch over Tiffany. Only this time, she aims to protect her kin from a supposed serial killer who lurks around a local lake. Whether this film offers up bigger scares and laughs than its predecessor is debatable. However, it can be said that it’s sure to delight fans of the franchise.

Rent/Buy Boo 2! A Madea Halloween on Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Death is inevitable for everyone… even Madea. But she’s not the reason for the southern respect-paying gathering within A Madea Family Funeral. In the film, Mabel Simmons, Aunt Bam and their friend, Hattie (Patrice Lovely) find themselves having to put together a last-minute funeral for a relative. And, while doing so, they must withstand family dysfunction. During production, Tyler Perry approached it as the last film in the franchise, bluntly revealing that he was ready to say goodbye to Madea , as he was just “tired” of playing her. However, plans changed.

Stream A Madea Family Funeral on Tubi.Rent/Buy A Madea Family Funeral on Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credit: Netflix)

A Madea Homecoming (2022)

In a surprising turn of events, it was revealed that Madea would be brought back for a brand-new film that would be available to Netflix subscribers . Tyler Perry decided to revive her because a lot was “going on in the country” and “we need[ed] to laugh.” And the multi-hyphenate didn’t hold back on bringing the comedy in this installment. The writer/director pulled out all the stops for his famous character’s return. He even nodded at Beyoncé’s Homecoming doc through the marketing, much to the delight of the singer herself.

A Madea Homecoming centers around another family event – this time it’s the graduation of her great-grandson (Brandon Black) and the planned party that coincides with the event. The proceedings are ultimately shaken up by some unexpected visitors and some familial revelations.

Stream A Madea Homecoming on Netflix.

It’s really something to think that the Madea film franchise is now made up of so many movies. Not only that, but the vast majority of them were successful at the box office. It’s fair to say that Tyler Perry’s celebrated alter ego has more than etched her place in movie history – and in the hearts and minds of those who’ve shown up time and time again for the flicks.