Ted Lasso’s New Episode (Almost) Gave Me The Heated Rivalry Moment I’ve Been Hoping For
I ship these two, even if it's only in my head.
Spoilers ahead for the new episode of Ted Lasso, titled "Don't Jump Around Much Anymore".
Heated Rivalry was a sensation upon its release, with the stars of the book-to-screen adaptation becoming household names as a result. Those with an Apple TV subscription were recently treated to a very different popular sports show, the fourth season of Ted Lasso. And the most recent episode (almost) gave me the Heated Rivalry moment that I'd been wanting for years. Hear me out.
Ted Lasso Season 4 reviews were mixed, but as a fan, I've loved catching up with the beloved group of characters. Phil Dunster's Jamie Tartt finally showed up in Episode 6, and he had some really sweet moments with Bret Goldstein's Roy Kent. And for a few moments, I thought they were actually going to smooch. After all, we're in the age of steamy sports shows.
I Ship Roy And Jamie, Even If It's Not Rooted In Reality
Let me be clear: I logically know these two characters are never going to have a romantic connection. Still, I've spent years yelling "kiss!" at my TV as the two soccer players were feuding and eventually formed an endearing friendship. In Episode 6, they reunited on New Year's Eve, at a party celebrating Jamie's new brand of vodka. And that's when things (temporarily) got steamy between the two iconic characters.
Jamie and Roy seemed genuinely happy to see each other, going so far as to share how much they mean to each other while at the party. That was already adorable enough to have me once again yelling at the TV, but things got even sweeter when "Jump Around" by House of Pain started playing.
While Roy was about to leave the party, the minute this song played, he and Jamie turned around, ran at each other, and cut a rug on the dance floor. This sequence was funny and charming, but for a second or two it looked like they could actually smooch. Namely when holding each other's heads as they danced. Of course, any tension that I might have felt (unrealistic or not) was quickly gone once Roy's knee gave out. Luckily, we were treated to some more adorable moments, including Jamie picking him up and carrying him off the dance floor like he was a groom carrying a bride through the threshold.
I have to assume I'm not the only queer Ted Lasso fan who has these feelings and thought that Jamie and Roy's relationship was rife with sexual tension. It might not be a realistic pair to ship, but after The Shards recently had Bret and Robert hook up, I'll admit my hopes were temporarily high for the two Ted characters. Now they just need a couple name. Joy? Ramie? I'll keep workshopping it.
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Ted Lasso airs new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV as part of the 2026 TV schedule. I'm not holding my breath to actually see Jamie and Roy together, but I'll definitely be yelling "kiss!" at my TV if they share more scenes.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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