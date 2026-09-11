9/11 Is A Hard Day For Pete Davidson. Becoming A Dad Changed His Perspective

Throughout his career, Pete Davidson has been open about a tragedy that happened in his life when he was just seven years old. His dad, Scott Matthew Davidson, died on 9/11 while serving as a New York City firefighter for Ladder 118 in Brooklyn Heights, alongside his unit. With Friday being the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the comedian shared what it’s like to be a father for the first time during the anniversary of his death.

Davidson welcomed a baby girl on December 12 of last year with Elsie Hewitt, making him a father for the first time. While speaking to The New York Post, he reflected about his father’s passing this year:

I thought, ‘Oh, he was an old guy. He’s 33. But now I’m there, and I have a kid, and that would be like my kid not having her dad. So this year is extra tough, but also extra beautiful because I get to spend the day with Scottie. It’ll be very healing and special.

Pete Davidson is currently 32 years old, and set to reach the same age his dad was when he died on November 16. As he told the outlet, when he was younger he thought his father was an “old guy,” but now he’s there, he realizes how young he was when he died.

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And as a father now himself, the experience of losing his dad so young hits even harder. But on the flipside, he’s very grateful to get to spend time with his nearly nine-month-old. Davidson’s daughter is named Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, which was in part inspired by his dad’s name, and also a nod to her being conceived in Scotland. Here’s Scottie and her parents back in January on their first night out:

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Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have split following reportedly having “issues” after having their child together, but it sounds like Davidson is very involved in his daughter’s life. In the same interview, Davidson said that he’s excited to share “old videos and pictures and stuff” alongside “classic stories” he has about his late father once Scottie’s old enough to take them in.

In addition to taking the time this 9/11 to spend time with his daughter, Pete Davidson just hosted a benefit with Jon Stewart called NYC Still Rising After 25 Years: A 9/11 Comedy Benefit on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The event raised money for several charities that give back to first responders who served on 9/11 and their families.

Aside from juggling fatherhood and his 9/11-related charity work, Pete Davidson has an action movie on the 2026 release schedule called How To Rob A Bank. It’s coming to theaters on November 13. Here at CinemaBlend, we send our condolences and respect to all who is grieving losses that occurred due to 9/11 like Pete Davidson's dad.