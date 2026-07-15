What’s Going On With Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal (And How Is The Every Summer After Author Involved)?

For a while now, there have been reports and rumors about the state of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s deal with Netflix . In 2020, the couple signed an overall deal with the company; however, as of 2025, they are on a first-look deal with it . The streamer also dropped her brand As Ever earlier this year, and there have been questions about their overall relationship. However, the royals’ Archewell Productions and Netflix are still collaborating, as Every Summer After author Carley Fortune provided an update about an adaptation she’s working on with Markle and the streamer.

In terms of scripted projects in the works between Archewell and Netflix, Variety noted that there are two: The Wedding Date and Meet Me at the Lake. Today, we’re focusing on the latter, which is a book-to-screen adaptation of Fortune’s novel, Meet Me at the Lake. Right now, we don’t know much about it. However, the author did explain that it’s very much still in the works, telling Jenna Bush Hager on Open Book with Jenna :

Meet Me at the Lake is with Archewell and Netflix as a film, and that project is still in development. The script is – we have a director attached, and the script is still being revised.

Well, this is very exciting. Meet Me at the Lake was the second novel Fortune released, following her bestseller, Every Summer After.

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Notably, Every Summer After’s adaptation, Every Year After, premiered earlier on the 2026 TV schedule for those with an Amazon Prime subscription . It was quickly renewed for Season 2, which will adapt Fortune’s novel set in the same universe as ESA, One Golden Summer. Meanwhile, there is also an adaptation in the works at Netflix for another one of her novels, This Summer Will Be Different.

All this is to say, there’s clearly a want for these books to be turned into shows and movies. That includes Meet Me at the Lake. Speaking more about collaborating with Markle and Archewell Productions on this project, Fortune said:

When we were optioning the film, I had a really good long call with Meghan and Tracy Ryerson, who is with Archewell, and I felt like they really understood the story and what mattered about the story. And we spoke a lot about the story Meet Me at the Lake is, you know, it’s romance, but it’s very much about a mother and daughter, too. And we talked a lot about parenthood and also about how these love stories are about so much more. Like, it’s a story about grief; it’s a story about mental health. And so I felt like it was in good hands with them.

As a diehard fan of Fortune’s books, this means a lot to me. I want to see her work adapted in meaningful ways, and it sounds like she’s confident in the team behind Meet Me at the Lake.

For context, the book follows Fern as she runs her mom’s lakeside resort. As she works to make it better, she reunites with Will, whom she spent one very memorable day with a decade ago. So, as that old flame is reignited, they also work to rebuild this hotel, and the story, as Fortune said, also focuses on Fern’s relationship with her mom, and it dives into topics like grief and mental health.

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