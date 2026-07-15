What’s Going On With Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal (And How Is The Every Summer After Author Involved)?
This project is connected to the writer behind books like Every Summer After and One Golden Summer.
For a while now, there have been reports and rumors about the state of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s deal with Netflix. In 2020, the couple signed an overall deal with the company; however, as of 2025, they are on a first-look deal with it. The streamer also dropped her brand As Ever earlier this year, and there have been questions about their overall relationship. However, the royals’ Archewell Productions and Netflix are still collaborating, as Every Summer After author Carley Fortune provided an update about an adaptation she’s working on with Markle and the streamer.
In terms of scripted projects in the works between Archewell and Netflix, Variety noted that there are two: The Wedding Date and Meet Me at the Lake. Today, we’re focusing on the latter, which is a book-to-screen adaptation of Fortune’s novel, Meet Me at the Lake. Right now, we don’t know much about it. However, the author did explain that it’s very much still in the works, telling Jenna Bush Hager on Open Book with Jenna:
Well, this is very exciting. Meet Me at the Lake was the second novel Fortune released, following her bestseller, Every Summer After.
Notably, Every Summer After’s adaptation, Every Year After, premiered earlier on the 2026 TV schedule for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. It was quickly renewed for Season 2, which will adapt Fortune’s novel set in the same universe as ESA, One Golden Summer. Meanwhile, there is also an adaptation in the works at Netflix for another one of her novels, This Summer Will Be Different.
All this is to say, there’s clearly a want for these books to be turned into shows and movies. That includes Meet Me at the Lake. Speaking more about collaborating with Markle and Archewell Productions on this project, Fortune said:
As a diehard fan of Fortune’s books, this means a lot to me. I want to see her work adapted in meaningful ways, and it sounds like she’s confident in the team behind Meet Me at the Lake.
For context, the book follows Fern as she runs her mom’s lakeside resort. As she works to make it better, she reunites with Will, whom she spent one very memorable day with a decade ago. So, as that old flame is reignited, they also work to rebuild this hotel, and the story, as Fortune said, also focuses on Fern’s relationship with her mom, and it dives into topics like grief and mental health.
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That story will find its way onto screen in the form of a movie, and Fortune made it clear that Markle, Netflix and more are still working on it. So, as we wait to use a Netflix subscription to watch Meet Me at the Lake, we’ll be sure to keep you updated about both this film and the state of Markle’s deal with the streamer.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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