Despite Wonder Man Cancellation, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says 'It's A Really Great Time'

As quickly as the TV Gods giveth, they also taketh away, even when it’s a Marvel TV series that was already given the thumbs up to move forward. It was understandably shocking when Wonder Man got the axe despite previously earning a Season 2 renewal. Co-creator Andrew Guest confirmed the news, saying it wasn't due to any movie plans or scheduling conflicts among the cast or creative team. The ink was dry on the contracts and production was supposed to begin in early 2027, until the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-starring series abruptly came to a halt.

In a sadly ironic bit of news, Abdul-Mateen landed an Emmy nomination for his performance as Simon Williams, an actor who also happens to have superpowers that give him superhuman strength and the ability to create explosions. Luckily, he wasn’t completely blindsided by the cancellation when it spread online, as he’d learned the unfortunate news ahead of the co-creator's post. During an interview promoting his 2026 movie release By Any Means, on the , the Candyman star told Screen Rant:

You know, luckily I had a head start on everybody else, because I knew about it for a little bit before everybody else did. But I'm so blessed, you know what I mean? I'm going to the Emmys and still representing the show. You know, hey, I'm still working. I got this great movie coming out called By Any Means. It comes out on September 4th. So, it's actually a really great time, you know, to be in these shoes right now. And, you know, never say never when it comes to what's up with the future of Simon.

It’s never fun to have the plug pulled on a TV series while you still feel like there is more story to tell. It’s especially devastating when you know what you were doing connected with viewers in the way that you hoped it would, which was definitely the case with Wonder Man. But it’s great to hear such a positive attitude about the entire situation from Abdul-Mateen II, who still seems hopeful that maybe we could see his character again in the future.

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I know I hope that will certainly be the case. You can check out the full clip of the comments here:

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Even with all of this, fellow co-creator Destin Daniel Cretton doesn’t blame Marvel for Emmy-nominated Wonder Man’s cancellation, instead believing that if it were up to the president of Marvel Studios and primary producer of the MCU franchise, they would still be making the show. After all, Kevin Feige was directly responsible for helping convince Abdul-Mateen to sign on. Instead, it seems more likely that all the claims of Disney+ pulling back on live-action MCU TV series to focus more on theatrical releases are true, not of which makes it any less heartbreaking.

Somehow, through all of this, the Watchmen actor is just happy to be working and making projects that he’s clearly proud of. He’s happy about how the show turned out and the experience he had making it, which is really all you can ask in the unpredictable entertainment industry where you have no control over the final product or outcome. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II instead chooses to focus on the really great time it is to be in his shoes right now.

While the future of Marvel on Disney+ seems to be up in the air, there is still at least one more MCU TV show coming soon, with VisionQuest debuting via Disney+ subscription on October 14th.