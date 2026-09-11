Alan Ritchson And Owen Wilson’s Buddy Action Flick Has ‘Weirdo Charm,’ Reviews Say, As Runner Hits Theaters
The Reacher star doesn't stop!
Alan Ritchson’s popularity on Reacher has led to tons of other offers for the actor, which may be why we’re seeing his name pop up so often on the 2026 movie calendar. After his military sci-fi drama War Machine earlier this year — and with his Christmas action flick with Arnold Schwarzenegger still to come — Ritchson is now hitting theaters in Runner, an action/buddy comedy with Owen Wilson. Reviews are in, and critics agree these two make a pretty good odd-couple pairing.
Runner (not to be confused with Gal Gadot’s The Runner, which premiered last week) sees Alan Ritchson’s Hank tasked with delivering a liver (and its escort — Owen Wilson’s Ben) to a hospital for a young girl to receive a transplant. They’re intercepted by mercenaries who want to steal the liver for their own benefit. Peter Sobczynski of RogerEbert rates the movie 3 out of 4 stars, praising the leads’ “undeniably winning chemistry” in an otherwise meat-and-potatoes action flick. The critic says:
Helen O’Hara of Empire’s review of Runner notes that Alan Ritchson has shown considerably more range than he’s allowed to here. However, what the movie lacks in originality, it makes up for in pace and “perfectly serviceable action baloney.” O’Hara gives it 3 out of 5 stars, writing:
Todd Gilchrist of Variety says Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson are “enjoyably mismatched,” with the former bringing a thoughtful, drily funny performance and Wilson providing enough charm to keep his character from being obnoxious. Runner is simplistic and silly, the critic says, but the laughs are intentional, and the action is exciting. He continues:
Scott Collura of IGN rates the new action movie an “Okay” 6 out of 10, saying he could have used more carnage and fewer flashes away from Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson to the hospital. In Collura’s words:
Alex Harrison of ScreenRant also rates Runner 6 out of 10, saying that while the chemistry isn’t quite there between Owen Wilson and Alan Ritchson, there’s “an impressive degree of well-choreographed carnage” and it has a tendency to resonate in some unexpected ways that make it worth seeking out. Harrison explains:
The critics seem to agree that while Runner doesn’t color too far outside the lines for a buddy action movie, there’s something about Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson’s duo that makes this one worth checking out. The movie premiered to a Rotten Tomatoes score of 70%, so if you want to check out the latest of the Reacher star’s projects, you can do so now.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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