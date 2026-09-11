Practical Magic 2 Reviews Are Here, And I’m Shocked By The Not-So-Charming Words Critics Are Using
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back after 28 years.
Practical Magic flopped at the box office back in 1998 but came to earn cult status, largely for those in search of cozy fall movies to watch with midnight margarita in hand. Nearly three decades later, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back as the Owens sisters for Practical Magic 2. I was expecting critics to be charmed, if not by nostalgia then possibly by the objectively talented cast. Instead, most of the reviews are full of not-so-glamorous descriptions.
Maisie Williams and Joey King now portray Sally’s two daughters, who become aware of their family’s abilities and the curse that haunts the Owens women. There also seems to be a curse haunting this franchise with critics, because Witney Seibold of SlashFilm rates it just 4 out of 10, calling it “staggeringly unfunny, and really sloppily assembled.” Sally and Gillian are “unbearably obnoxious,” Seibold’s Practical Magic 2 review says, as she writes:
Anna McKibbin of AV Club grades Practical Magic 2 a D- ahead of its release on the 2026 movie calendar, saying that abandoning New England for cold and gray London gives the sequel an "antiseptic harshness.” The script constantly stalls out on “a series of convoluted contrivances” as it searches for an audience who doesn’t exist. In McKibbin’s words:
Todd Gilchrist of Variety says sometimes the best way to honor a beloved experience is to just leave it alone. Rather than making Practical Magic 2 an improvement over the critically panned first movie, Susanne Bier is content to have Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman retread the original for this “overlong, predictable” sequel. Gilchrist continues:
Not everyone is disappointed in the finished product, however. While Amelia Emberwing of The Wrap admits Practical Magic 2 has its issues, it also serves as a “fantastical reunion,” writing:
Alison Foreman of IndieWire is also satisfied with the sequel, rating it a B+. While it falls into the trap of mistaking alternate scenery for fresh ideas, there’s obvious appeal to watching Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock do literally anything together. That goes for Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest, too, as Foreman writes:
Many people will surely find the charm in revisiting these characters three decades later, but critics overall have not been wowed by the sequel. Practical Magic 2 is premiering to a 36% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, don’t let these reviews stop you from drawing your own conclusions. The movie hits the big screen on Friday, September 11.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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