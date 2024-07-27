Star Trek: Section 31's First Trailer Looks So Good, I'm Genuinely Wondering Why It Isn't Heading To Theaters

It only took one trailer for the movie Star Trek: Section 31 to become the most-anticipated upcoming Trek project on my list. This action-packed trailer for the movie that will eventually be available with a Paramount+ subscription holds nothing back and is jam-packed with lots of characters and species that will make any diehard fan's head spin. That said, the biggest question I have following this mind-blowing trailer is: Why isn't it coming to theaters?

I think many Trekkies out there will be asking the same, so while I'm not saying we should be raising pitchforks, the question should be asked. In part because of what we see in this trailer and how brilliant it is. Let's talk it out, and hope there are enough people at the top of Paramount wondering the same thing once they see how it's received.

This Looks Unlike Any Previous Trek Project We've Seen, Which Totally Makes Sense

From the jump, we've known Terran Emperor Georgiou wasn't exactly the model representation of what Starfleet represents. What we didn't know is that there are others like her within Starfleet, operating in the shadows of Section 31 and doing what needs to be done.

Of course, there are restrictions, which is why Kacey Rohl's Rachel Garrett from The Next Generation is along for the ride. Given what we know about her, I think she'll do her best to keep this ragtag team in check. Her presence makes this feel like Star Trek's version of The Suicide Squad, and I kind of love that.

Section 31 is not supposed to operate like Starfleet, so to have it look more or less the same would be inaccurate. They're allowed to get their hands dirty, make shady dealings, and maybe even break protocol, provided the end justifies the means. Sometimes, there's just no other way of doing it, which is where they come in.

With An Oscar Winner And A Great Cast, There's A Strong Case For A Theatrical Release

For as good as this trailer looks, I'm still stunned by the fact this movie does not have a theatrical release. Michelle Yeoh recently won an Oscar, and Sam Richardson won an Emmy . Omari Hardwick was well-loved in Power, and Olatunde Osunsanmi directed The Fourth Kind and other movies that got theatrical releases.

Considering it's been a very long time since we've seen a Star Trek movie in theaters, this would be a perfect way to kick off a new era for the franchise after a long delay. That said, we already know Paramount is prepping a Trek origin movie for theaters, so maybe there was a fear of oversaturating the market.

I can also see the perspective that there's a definite risk in bringing a movie to theaters that's tied to Star Trek: Discovery. The series posted solid numbers in streaming rankings in its final season, but the general mainstream audience likely doesn't have the foreknowledge about Georgiou to dive right into this feature. That said, I'd imagine since we're getting some of her origin story and a younger portrayal by actress Miku Martineau, that would cover the basis for what casuals would need to know.

My hope is that when we get closer to release, Paramount will eventually announce a limited theatrical run for the movie for Star Trek fans who want to see this adventure on the big screen. It's been eight years since we've had a chance to see our favorite franchise in cinemas, so I'm begging someone at the top to consider it and make it available for people to see in all its glory.

Star Trek: Section 31 is due early on the 2025 movie schedule, and will stream on Paramount+. I am absolutely thrilled to be seeing it, though as I keep saying, let's get this one on the big screen!