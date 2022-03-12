Vikings: Valhalla: What To Watch If You Like The Netflix Series

The time has finally come - Vikings: Valhalla has officially premiered on Netflix and the long-awaited spinoff sequel series for the hit History Channel show, Vikings, has become a success for the streaming platform, jumping into the top ten right away. But, with only one season so far, one can probably binge the series pretty fast.

Thankfully, we have plenty of awesome shows like Vikings: Valhalla for you to try out. From classics to newer series, this is what you should watch once you finish the new Netflix series.

The Original Vikings Series (Amazon Prime)

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it, right? Vikings mainly follows the story of Ragnar, his Viking brothers, and his rise to king of the Viking tribes through his trials and triumphs as a deadly warrior.

Vikings was a huge success while it was on the air, largely because of the amazing battle scenes, badass characters, and everything else you could possibly think of. If you’re looking for something close to Vikings: Valhalla, there’s no better option than revisiting the show that may have gotten you into Viking history in the first place. While the historical drama wrapped up back at the end of 2020, with a satisfying Vikings ending, we at least have the spinoff to look forward to now.

Stream Vikings on Amazon Prime.

Spartacus (Starz)

You want blood? Oh, Spartacus has that and more. This Starz original series is set in the Roman Empire between 73 and 71 B.C., and follows Spartacus, the famed warrior and gladiator who led a rebellion against the Romans in order to become the legend that he is today.

If you’re a fan of Vikings: Valhalla for the pure bloodshed and adult aspects of the show, then Spartacus is the perfect option for you. It’s a brutal series with killer fights that will have you sitting on the edge of your seat, with characters you’ll want to root for and others you’ll want dead in an instant, just like Vikings: Valhalla.

Stream Spartacus on Starz .

Barbarians (Netflix)

This newer series is one for the ages. Barbarians is a Netflix original that mainly follows Arminius. While he was raised by the Roman people, once he sees the treatment of his original tribe, he breaks away from the Romans in order to stage a rebellion that will change the lives of everyone he knows forever.

Barbarians seems like Netflix wanted to make their own version of Vikings, and in some ways it does feel like a copy. However, that doesn’t change the fact that there are plenty of awesome battles for fans of Vikings: Valhalla to enjoy, and the politics of the tribes feel very familiar in a way that’s similar to what we see in that new series.

Stream Barbarians on Netflix.

The Thor Films (Disney+)

He is the mighty Thor. For those who don't regularly watch Marvel films, Thor is one of the mightiest Avengers and is a Norse God, who has a trilogy (so far) of movies that show his story as a hero, from his first adventures on Earth to Ragnarok and the end of his homeland.

While the Thor series isn’t necessarily accurate (they're just superhero movies based on Norse mythology), it’s still a hell of a lot of fun for fans of Vikings: Valhalla. If you are into Norse mythology from the show, you’ll see plenty of references in the Thor films, as well as appearances from other famous Norse gods such as Loki, Odin, Hel, and more. And, with Thor: Love and Thunder releasing in 2022, now’s the best time to watch all of them on Disney+.

Stream the Thor films on Disney+.

Rent the Thor films on Amazon.

Norsemen (Netflix)

Sometimes, you just need a break from all the drama and intense bloodshed. Norsemen, another Netflix original series, is all about the life of Vikings living in the village of Norheim, but with a comedic twist that often ends in shenanigans for these so-called “warriors.”

Norsemen is such a breath of fresh air for fans of Norse history. While Norsemen has all the costumes and accents you imagine, just like Vikings: Valhalla, it’s so funny and spoofs Norse culture rather than take it so seriously. We love drama, but sometimes, we'd rather just sit back and have a laugh. What makes this show even better is that while everyone is dressed like Vikings, they talk pretty regularly in modern slang, so it's even more fun.

Stream Norsemen on Netflix.

Game Of Thrones (HBO Max)

You knew this would be on here, let’s be honest. Game of Thrones was a popular HBO series that ran for eight seasons. During its much talked-about run, it followed several contenders for the Iron Throne, as whoever sits on it rules all of Westeros. From the north to the far east, both men and women will fight to their deaths in order to claim it and be crowed the ruler of the seven kingdoms.

Game of Thrones was a stellar show and won several awards. For fans of Vikings: Valhalla, I feel that this is the only show that does battle scenes better than Vikings, and is a great pick because of it. The Game of Thrones cast is excellent, the story is exceptional (for the most part), and everything else melds together so well. Don’t miss out on this one.

Stream Game of Thrones on HBO Max.

Real Vikings (History Channel)

Ever wanted to actually learn about the true Vikings? That’s what Real Vikings wishes to inform you about. After the success of Vikings on the History Channel, this show was created to tell viewers about the real Vikings that the show is based on, examining their history, lore, and everything else.

I mean, if you’ve watched both Vikings and Vikings: Valhalla, I don’t know why you wouldn't want to watch this show. While it’s not as action-intense as the dramas, as it is a docuseries, it’s still as intriguing to watch and really teaches about the world of the Vikings and their culture, showing just where the popular series got all of its ideas from.

Stream Real Vikings on the History Channel.

Marco Polo (Netflix)

If you’re looking for another historical drama, Marco Polo is the way to go. Based on Marco Polo (the person, not the children’s game) and his years with Kublai Khan of the Mongol Empire, following his rise from the simple son of a merchant to a high profile man in politics.

I was appalled when I found out Netflix has canceled this show after only two seasons. Marco Polo was so good and something that many could really enjoy, especially fans of Vikings: Valhalla. With heavy attention to the culture of the Mongol Empire and their customs, and a protagonist who was really badass, it had all the makings of a great show. Unfortunately, it ended way too soon.

Stream Marco Polo on Netflix.

The Witcher (Netflix)

One of the most popular shows on Netflix is also a great show to watch next. The Witcher, starring movie and TV star, Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, follows Geralt, a legendary Witcher who is able to slay both monster and man with his sword. We are told his story alongside Ciri, a princess-turned-warrior, and Yennefer, a powerful sorceress.

While The Witcher is far more about fantasy than Vikings: Valhalla (like there is legit magic in this show, which features witches and a wild variety of strange and dangerous creatures), this series is still a fantastic pick just for the battles. If you’re a fan of the fights of Vikings: Valhalla, oh boy, are you going to love Geralt. Whether he’s on his own, in a group, or simply training someone, dude always has a sword and is ready to fight, making him an amazingly badass character. And, with The Witcher Season 3 on the way, you might as well watch the first two seasons now.

Stream The Witcher on Netflix.

Black Sails (Starz)

Last but not least, we have Black Sails. This Starz series is set in the 18th century and acts as a prequel to Treasure Island, following Captain Flint and his escapades in the age of piracy and how he and those around him became the legends we know them as today.

I sort of consider Black Sails the pirate version of Vikings: Valhalla. While it is a drama, it’s one of those series that I feel educates you on a culture that you might not know much about, i.e. what life was like as a pirate back then. With plenty of awesome fight scenes as well as intriguing characters (several who are based on real people), Black Sails is a fun time and will have you wanting to say, “Arrrr” soon enough.

Stream Black Sails on Starz.

Vikings: Valhalla has, luckily for it many fans, already received the go-ahead for a Season 2, but I doubt it will be out for some time. Until then, be sure to check out any or all of these awesome shows for something that might take the pain away from binging Vikings: Valhalla so quickly.