Virgin River Season 6 Is Finally Here, But I'm Just As Intrigued By Alexandra Breckenridge Freaking Out Over Holiday 'Life Stuff': 'Holy Crap-A-Mole!'

After what has felt like a simply excruciating wait after the questions left by the Season 5 part 2 ending last year, Virgin River Season 6 is finally here for everyone with a Netflix subscription . However, as I prepare, like many of you, for my binge session with snackies, my favorite blanket, and my pleasantly hot beverage of choice (there might be booze in it!) I can tell you that I’m honestly just as intrigued by star Alexandra Breckenridge freaking out over holiday season “life stuff” and exclaiming “holy crap-a-mole!” in frustration.

How Did Virgin River’s Alexandra Breckenridge Freak Out About Her Holiday Stress?

Fans who follow Mel Monroe actress Alexandra Breckenridge on Instagram will know that she likes being available for those who pay attention to her social media, and does everything from posting about her new and upcoming projects to sharing cooking videos and other fun things. A recent post, though, saw the busy mom of two freak out a bit over all of the pressing obligations she has for this holiday season and the coming months. Take a look!

Alright, to be quite honest, I don’t usually get down with “Celebs! They’re just like us!” style stories, but maybe I’ve just been in the right (frazzled) state of mind for, oh, a little over a year now, for the This Is Us actor’s unvarnished thoughts to really hit me in my feelings place. It helps that she can’t stop playing with her nearly perfect hair for the first few seconds of the clip, which must be a nervous-anxiety energy response if I’ve ever seen one.

I do really appreciate it when actors do things like speak about living with anxiety and open up about their depression , but even revealing how everyday ‘life stuff’ can start to drag you down is important, because pretty much everyone will have many periods like this over their lifetime.

As most of us know, regular obligations can already be a lot, but if you celebrate during the holiday season things tend to become even more hectic. Breckenridge noted that while she’s currently promoting Season 6 of her hit romantic drama, she’s also in the early stage of prep for Season 7, has another project to film in February, and on top of that is thinking about her gift list, her kids and probably a million other things just like a lot of her fans.

And, though all of the things she mentioned sound like good things (Virgin River getting a seventh season, her having other work coming, having family and friends to celebrate the holidays with…), it can be hard to take that into account when you’re feeling overwhelmed, which is something Breckenridge knows a lot about just from playing Mel.

The cliffhanger reveal of the Season 3 ending that Mel was pregnant eventually turned emotional when the fifth season saw the nurse practitioner/midwife suffer a miscarriage with Jack. That led Breckenridge to admit that performing those scenes (especially when Mel had already been through so much with the loss of her husband, previous miscarriages and dealing with the stress of living in a new sometimes-not-so-safe place) had her “basically living trauma just constantly.”

Hopefully, Mel is in a much better place by the end of Season 6 and Breckenridge will get a chance to relax and enjoy the holidays and new year as much as possible.