'Basically Living Trauma Just Constantly': Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge Gets Candid About How Heavily Mel's Miscarriage Weighed On Her As An Actress
Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge opened up.
Virgin River made its long-awaited return to Netflix in September after more than a year of waiting to see what would happen in the wake of the Season 4 finale's shocking reveal, and the fifth season delivered a huge tragedy for Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson). While the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes meant that nobody from the show could weigh in on the heartbreaking twist earlier in the fall, Breckenridge has now opened up about performing Mel's traumatic experience.
The reveal of Mel's pregnancy came back in the Season 3 finale, and seeing how that story progressed was one of the most highly-anticipated elements of Season 4 for some viewers with Netflix subscriptions. Unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage halfway through the first portion of Season 5, and Breckenridge shared the emotional toll of performing that development for her character. She told THR:
As Breckenridge noted, the miscarriage in Season 5 wasn't the first time that she had to portray a deep personal loss as Mel. The show started off with the character struggling to deal with the death of her husband, and her journey over five seasons of forming bonds in Virgin River has been emotional, to say the least. The actress, who is mother of two children herself, continued:
While the storyline wasn't easy on Alexandra Breckenridge, she was able to rely on her Virgin River co-star for some support. The miscarriage happened halfway through the first portion of Season 5, when the happy holiday celebration of Part 2 was still a ways off. She didn't delve into the order of when scenes for Season 5 were filmed, but she did elaborate on her struggles with performing the storyline:
Even though the miscarriage heaped more tragedy onto Mel, it did tell what Alexandra Breckenridge considers an "incredibly important story," and it doesn't mean that Mel and Jack still can't build a family together. It just may mean that some hopes and dreams will have to be adjusted. On the whole, it was an emotional arc in the fifth season, and the setup for what's next for Mel can be explored, as Virgin River is already set to return for a sixth season.
As for when the sixth season will arrive, only time will tell. For now, you can revisit the first five seasons of Virgin River streaming with a Netflix subscription, or check out one of our picks for shows like Virgin River to watch now. If you're ready to start looking ahead to the new year, be sure to take a look at our 2024 TV schedule.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
