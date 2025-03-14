Virgin River Season 7 Has Cast Two New Characters, And I'm Hopeful One Will Mean The End Of An Already Messy Couple

We’ve known for a while now that one of the best shows to watch with your Netflix subscription is headed back to streaming in the near future, when the upcoming Virgin River Season 7 debuts (and possibly hits the 2025 TV schedule late in the year). Well, as star Alexandra Breckenridge indicated in December when she was freaking out over holiday stress , the season is now filming, and with word that two new characters have been cast, I’m really hoping that one of them will end the messiest couple in town: Brie and Mike.

Who Are The New Characters For Virgin River Season 7?

TVLine has reported that fans of Virgin River are likely in for some surprises when Season 7 rolls around, as we will see two new characters with slightly mysterious backgrounds arrive. Viewers who miss Riverdale will be glad to know that Cody Kearsley (who portrayed Moose Mason on the often-wacky dark teen soap) is going to have a recurring role as Clay. He’s described as a “tough” guy who’s been looking for his younger sister for a long time. The rodeo worker was separated from her when he was a teen, while the duo were growing up in the foster care system.

We all know by now that even in a place like Virgin River, where everyone seems to know everyone else and all of their business, it’s still not impossible for the town to hide secrets (like Mel’s biological dad living there the whole time ), so we may have already met Clay’s sister. Though, with so few youngsters in the area, my bet is that if he finds her in Season 7, she could also be a newbie to town, or maybe even reside in one of the neighboring locales.

As for our second new character, well here is where things get even more intriguing as far as I’m concerned. The Vampire Diaries vet, Sara Canning (she played ​​Jenna Sommers there) is also going to recur this season, and will be portraying Victoria. She comes to town as a state medical board investigator, meaning that she will be the one doing the dirty work for the big hospital system that’s looking to drive Doc’s practice out of business.

But, you guys…it gets better. See, good ol’ Vic just so happens to be a former cop who took on her new position after being shot in the line of duty, and she’s said to be someone who “runs into a friend whom she wouldn’t mind catching up with…or maybe more” as she’s looking into Doc’s clinic. A former cop, you say? Could this mystery “friend” of Victoria’s be…MIKE?!?!

Why I Hope Victoria Leads To Mike And Brie Breaking Up

Look, if you’re all caught up on Season 6, this should be pretty obvious. While Mike and Brie certainly work well together professionally when the police detective and lawyer have had to, they really shouldn’t be a couple. Yes, Mike has had the hots for Brie for a long time, and yes, she likes him enough and maybe even does sorta love him, but let’s be real. Her real heat is with reformed bad boy Brady.

And, the romance between Mike and Brie as we left it was hardly 100%. Did he propose to her at Mel and Jack’s wedding reception? Why, yes. He sure did. Did she then have to reveal to him that she’d cheated on him by having the hottest sex ever seen in Virgin River with Brady just days prior? Whaddaya know! That also happened! On top of all that mess, Mike then revealed that he proposed already knowing that Brie had cheated with Brady…WTF?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

Clearly Mike has forgiven her or is ready to try to forgive her, but whether he does or not, they don’t belong together. We’ve already been told that the new season will begin only two hours after the events of the Season 6 finale, so I’m betting on Brie attempting to stay with Mike for way too long. When he proposed she, of course, didn’t realize that Brady’s shady girlfriend Lark had just wiped out his bank account and left town.

I think it’s likely that this will lead to Brie (and maybe even Mike) helping Brady track Lark down, which I believe (HOPE) will let B&B fully see that their feelings for each other are still too strong and they can just start dating again. While Mike can be happy and move on with Victoria (HOPE, HOPE, HOPE).

Obviously, I don’t know what Virgin River will have in store for us when the seventh season arrives, but y’all can bet it’s gonna be good!