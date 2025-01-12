Virgin River Season 7: The Cast And Other Things We Know

Virgin River has never failed to delight those with a Netflix subscription , and now that it’s been renewed for Season 7, it’s become the longest running current scripted series on one of the best streaming services , meaning that fans can continue to revel in all the romance and small-town drama for a while yet. Though there are still some details we don’t know about the seventh set of episodes at this time, there is some information we do have right now, so let’s get into what we know about Virgin River Season 7!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Unfortunately, Virgin River Season 7 doesn’t have a confirmed release date or release window just yet. However, in late December 2024, just a couple of weeks after the series was renewed, Deadline noted that shooting on the upcoming episodes is set to start in spring 2025, and seeing as how the drama tends to be light on things like CGI and big action-filled set pieces, we could see it debut late in the year on the 2025 TV schedule , or sometime in early 2026. So, hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long!

The Virgin River Season 7 Cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Luckily, fans can expect the cast we’ve come to know and enjoy as a town’s worth of beloved characters to continue their roles into Season 7 with few changes. Here’s who’s expected to return:

Alexandra Breckinridge (Mel)

Martin Henderson (Jack)

Colin Lawrence (Preacher)

Kandyse McClure (Kaia)

Tim Matheson (Doc)

Annette O’Toole (Hope)

Benjamin Hollingsworth (Brady)

Zibby Allen (Brie)

Marco Grazzini (Mike)

Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie)

Kai Bradbury (Denny)

Deadline did confirm, however, that Mark Ghanimé (Cameron) won’t return, but we should also see supporting players like Teryl Rothery (Muriel), Nicola Cavendish (Connie), John Allen Nelson (Everett), Jenny Cooper (Joey), and Gwynyth Walsh (Jo Ellen) head back to the northern California town.

What Is Virgin River Season 7 About?

Obviously, we’re going to have to wait a while before we can get into all of the lovey-dovey ins and shocking outs of the seventh season adventures of Mel, Jack, Preacher, Doc, the surprise Season 6 MVP , and all the other (basically) good people in Virgin River. But, we do already have some hints as to what we can expect.

We’ll See Mel And Jack’s “Honeymoon Phase”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Well, Season 6 finally delivered what fans have been waiting for: Mel and Jack walked down the aisle and became Mr. and Mrs. Sheridan. After what has truly felt like an eternity with so many ups and downs that the series of events would literally destroy any normal couple (remember when they were kidnapped at gunpoint?), we can now look forward to, if not complete and total marital bliss, something sorta close to it for the Sheridans. As showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum in early December 2024 when the show was renewed:

[We’ll] explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles…I can’t imagine creating a scenario where you think Mel and Jack are going to break up. It forces you to dig a little bit deeper into, well, what other issues can they have in their relationship? Especially when you want to keep it through the romance lens.

As we know, those two have already dealt with Jack being shot , numerous hateful Charmaine problems , a heartbreaking miscarriage (which weighed heavily on star Alexandra Breckenridge ) and a number of other troubles. So, even though it sounds like they will continue to be strong as steel, it doesn’t mean that they won’t deal with the kinds of issues that many couples do, while also enjoying some good times. In fact, in a later Tudum conversation, the showrunner said they’re planning on “taking Mel and Jack’s parenthood journey to the next level of exploring adoption,” meaning that fans could have even more good times to celebrate for the couple.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Season 7 Picks Up Right After The Season 6 Finale And Will Continue Other Storylines

(Image credit: Netflix)

You will likely recall just how annoyed a number of Virgin River viewers were when we all embarked on Season 4 of the series, only to realize that not only was Charmaine still pregnant , but to then have the finale of that season reveal that all of the craziness we’d seen had taken place only over the course of about five months.

We’re not going to have to wonder about the timeline when Season 7 debuts, as Smith confirmed to Deadline that as the episodes are currently being written, it will pick up only two hours after the events of the Season 6 finale!

This is a big difference from where it picked up at the start of Season 6, with the action skipping ahead several months for the first time, from Christmas at the end of Season 5 , to later the following spring.

Where We Left Everyone After Season 6

(Image credit: Netflix)

Viewers are quite glad that Virgin River has never been one to let us down when it comes to romance, wild revelations, twists, turns and, yes, some mighty powerful cliffhangers, and Season 6 kept that tradition going strong. So, let’s dig into just where we left the biggest players in town at the end of the finale, shall we?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Virgin River Season 6. Maybe grab a glass of wine and sit by the river until you’ve finished the episodes!

Mel And Jack

Did these two finally get hitched so that they can officially start their lives together in a ceremony that welcomed pretty much the whole town? Yes they did! But, Mel was also able to make serious inroads when it came to getting to know her birth father, Everett, and also got the shock of her life when her patient, Marley, arrived the day after her wedding, announced that the couple that was adopting her baby pulled out, and asked Mel to take her child!

Preacher And Kaia

Thank goodness that Preacher had Brie as his lawyer and was able to avoid any serious punishment for his part in Wes’ death and that Kaia was by his side the entire time. He and the still new-ish fire chief had to talk through her worries about getting married again, but now they’re stronger as a couple, and while I don’t think wedding bells will ring for them any time soon, I think they’ll be together for quite some time.

Lizzie And Denny

Man, did these two ever have A LOT to do in Season 6! Not only are they preparing for their little girl’s arrival, but Denny is back in medical school and taking classes online, Lizzie was being a boss and working her butt off as Hope’s chief of staff, and they had some major decisions to make about how to handle both Denny’s care going forward and whether or not to test their daughter for Huntington’s disease. After some tension and differing opinions, they managed to make a tentative plan, which included not worrying about marriage right now.

Hope And Doc

We’ve seen both Hope and Doc have some major health issues over the years, but not only are they both basically fully mended, but their relationship is stronger than ever. Luckily for them, this comes at a great time, because Hope found out that the big medical system that runs the nearest hospital is trying to take over Doc’s practice and push him out of business!

Brady, Lark, Brie And Mike

Boy, howdy! Are these four ever a mess! Our love quadrangle became a pretty firm triangle by season’s end, though, with Brady finding out in the final minutes of the wedding reception that Lark not only quit her job suddenly and skipped town with her daughter, but she also stole all of his money before she did! Meanwhile, at the same reception, Mike proposed to Brie, which prompted her to confess that she’d recently slept with Brady. And, how did Mike respond? “I know.” WHAT. IN. THE. WORLD?!?!

Charmaine

You guys? This woman just cannot stay out of trouble. Of course, part of the problem is that she had Calvin’s twins, and he’s out of prison and knows he’s the father, so they spent most of the season fighting over his right to see them. After Charmaine didn’t show up to help Mel with her hair for the wedding, Jack headed over there the next day. He found the door unlocked, with a pretty clear struggle having taken place inside, and then found something that left him with a horrified expression in the twins’ nursery! Is Charmaine dead? Are the twins missing? We’ll have to wait for Season 7 to know for sure.