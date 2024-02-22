In The Best News I've Heard All Week, There's A Totally New Virgin River Series Happening

One of the biggest reveals of the Virgin River Season 5 Part 1 finale was that Mel’s biological father was not only not the man she knew, but someone from the titular town. Now, in the best news I’ve heard all week, we know that there’s a totally new spinoff of this ever popular series happening, and it’s because of that news!

What’s The Potential New Virgin River Show About?

Everyone with a Netflix subscription who enjoys a cozy, dramatic romance from shows like Virgin River has gotten a great surprise now, as Deadline reports that a new spinoff is already in development that will focus on Mel’s mother, Sarah, and her own Virgin River love, Everett, and the beginnings of their relationship in the small Northern California town.

What’s even better than more of this warm-hearted show but more love-based adventures in the same world? Pretty much nothing, that’s what! And, if you weren’t already fully intrigued by the fact that Sarah had a romance with a man who just happened to live in the same tiny but picturesque locale as her daughter eventually would, know that we’re not going to be thrown into the untitled prequel without being even more set up by Season 6 of the streaming hit, which is currently in production.

So, fans should prepare to see a pre-Mel Sarah and Everett in flashbacks, because even more good news is that casting is already underway for our young lovers, who will guest star in the upcoming season and then lead the cast for the prequel spinoff, should it go to series. About the new character of Everett and what viewers can expect next, VR showrunner Patrick Sean Smith (who’s writing the new potential series), said the new installments will deliver the “relationship of Everett with the town as well as Everett and Mel.” Additionally, he told the outlet:

What we’re exploring more in Season 6 is who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom and then also what it is today.

The Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 ending finally had Mel meet Everett, and while that initial contact between them didn’t go as well as the nurse practitioner had hoped, that had changed by the time the end credits rolled. Of course, that change came with a big cliffhanger, as he showed up at her door and soon announced, “There’s something I have to tell you.” Obviously, we don’t know what his big news is yet, but let’s all hope it’s just that Mel has more siblings, and not that yet another parent of hers is going to die, and so soon after she only found out he existed!