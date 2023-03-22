Waco: American Apocalypse: 5 Things To Know Before You Watch The Netflix Docuseries

With this year being the 30th anniversary of the federal government’s February 1993 raid and subsequent 51-day siege of the Branch Davidian compound just outside of Waco, Texas, we are beginning to see more and more documentaries, dramas, and news specials covering essentially every aspect of the incident that reshaped American history in the latter part of the 20th century. This includes the 2023 Netflix TV series , Waco: American Apocalypse, a multi-part documentary about the before, during, and after of the stand-off featuring in-depth interviews and never-before-seen footage from during the violent event.

If you have heard about the new true crime docuseries but want to know more about it before you watch, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re about to break down five things to know about Waco: American Apocalypse…

Waco: American Apocalypse Covers The 51-Day Siege From Start To Finish

Waco: American Apocalypse is an incredibly detailed docuseries that covers virtually every aspect of the ATF and FBI’s raid on the Branch Davidian compound to arrest the group’s leader, David Koresh . Those who don’t know too much about the case will be glad to hear that the first half of the series’ debut focuses on the series of events that led to the federal government going to the heart of Texas in the first place. After that, the action primarily stays at the compound in the documentary’s chronicling of the 51-day siege.

This Docuseries Is Not Connected To The Upcoming Drama Series Waco: The Aftermath

Even though they have similar titles and focuses, Waco: American Apocalypse and the upcoming Waco: The Aftermath are not connected in any shape or form. The new Netflix series is a documentary while the Showtime original series is a drama that continues the story started in the 2018 Paramount Network drama, Waco, including the trials of surviving Branch Davidians as well as the general fallout from the incident.

The Story Is Told Through Interviews With The Branch Davidians Inside The Compound And Federal Agents Carrying Out The Siege

Instead of having its story told through the use of a narrator, Waco: American Apocalypse instead utilizes interviews from those who were on the ground during the 51-day siege. This includes federal agents who carried out the raid and Branch Davidians who were holed up in the compound during the standoff, which provides for an enlightening, and at times emotional experience.

Waco: American Apocalypse Is Split Into Three Chapters Ranging 45 To 50 Minutes In Length

Watching Waco: American Apocalypse shouldn’t take more than a couple of hours, as the series is split up into only three chapters – “In the Beginning…,” “Children of God,” and “Fire.” These episodes, which cover various different aspects of the raid, the high-profile figures involved, and the media circus surrounding it, range anywhere from 45 to 50 minutes in length.

The Docuseries Is Rated TV-MA Due To Graphic Violence And Descriptions Of Child Abuse

Like a lot of the best true crime shows available right now , Waco: American Apocalypse is rated TV-MA. According to Netflix, this is due to the graphic violence and depictions of child abuse brought up through the three-episode limited series. Viewer discretion is advised as there are multiple instances of extreme violence as well as depictions of dead bodies.

Like a lot of the best true crime shows available right now , Waco: American Apocalypse is rated TV-MA. According to Netflix, this is due to the graphic violence and depictions of child abuse brought up through the three-episode limited series. Viewer discretion is advised as there are multiple instances of extreme violence as well as depictions of dead bodies.