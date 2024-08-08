How To Watch Are You Sure?! Online And Stream The BTS Reality Travel Series From Anywhere

How To Watch Are You Sure?! Online

Watch Are You Sure?! Online: Preview

Here’s something to delight K-pop fans. This Disney Plus docuseries will follow BTS’ band members Jimin and Jungkook as they set a course for adventure: sharing their fun-filled antics with viewers as they visit a number of scenic destinations around the world. You can stream this 8-episode reality travel series exclusively on Disney Plus: simply follow our guide for how to watch Are You Sure?! online below.

Best friends Jimin and Jungkook already set the internet alight with their travelog of their trip to Tokyo in 2017. And the BTS ARMY were clearly thirsty to see more of the adorable, internationally famous besties on vacation together.

So, before joining their fellow Bulletproof Boy Scouts for compulsory military service in South Korea, they filmed Are You Sure?! This semi-spontaneous travelog captures the duo’s exciting excursions: canoeing together in New York State over summer, snorkeling in the waters off of South Korea’s Jeju Island, visiting Japan where they wipe out on the wintery ski slopes of Sapporo, and generally have one heck of a good time.

But there's more to it than watching the boys have a blast – which they absolutely do! The series also portrays the rollercoaster “highs and lows” of their experience, and reveals, Jungkook says, “who we really are. It shows our true selves.”

Are you Sure?! is a joyful addition to the Disney Plus content library, which already includes BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, a docuseries about the group’s stratospheric ascent, and concert film BTS: Permission to Dance, alongside multiple other BTS films and specials.

Read on for our guide below, explaining how to watch Are You Sure?! from anywhere in the world with a subscription to Disney Plus.

How to watch Are You Sure?! online in the US

(Image credit: Disney+)

US viewers can watch Are You Sure?! online and stream the first two episodes from Thursday, August 8. Episodes are released one per week thereafter, and are exclusive to Disney Plus. See below for the show's complete episode schedule.

Disney Plus subscriptions start from $7.99 for a Basic ad-supported plan. Or you can ditch the ads and go Premium for $13.99 a month ($139.99 when you opt for the annual plan).

There are also a variety of Disney Plus bundle options that could help you save a buck. For example, the Trio Basic plan gifts you with ad-supported Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $14.99 – that’s a monthly saving of 44% compared to the price of subscribing to each separately.

Plus, the new Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max bundle offers heaps of top-quality entertainment. Plans start from $16.99 a month (with ads) or $29.99 without ads. We explain more below.

Watch Are You Sure?! online with the Disney Plus bundle

If you want to get even more bang for your buck, then there's a bundle for every preference and price range. You can lump in Hulu with Disney Plus for a few extra dollars, purchase the Trio option to include ESPN Plus, and even enjoy the ultimate TV entertainment package with the Disney, Hulu, and Max bundle.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

Considering Hulu and Disney Plus start at $7.99 on their own, paying a couple dollars more per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value: gifting you everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and The Simpsons, alongside a huge catalog of Hulu films and TV series. Starting from $14.99, you can add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+, and even chose to pay a bit more to ditch the ads with the Premium plan. Meanwhile, the Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max bundle offers the ultimate entertainment combo, with ad-supported plans starting at $16.99 a month. Providing access to The Acolyte, Only Murders in the Building, HBO Originals like House of the Dragon, and so much more, that's a fantastic bundle we can all get behind.

How to watch Are You Sure?! online in Canada

Arriving simultaneous with its US release, Canadians can watch Are You Sure?! online with a Disney Plus subscription, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

Don’t have Disney Plus yet? Disney Plus prices start from CA$7.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$11.99 a month/CA$119.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$14.99 a month/CA$149.99 a year).

Watch Are You Sure?! online in the UK

You can also watch Are You Sure?! online with Disney Plus in the UK. A double helping of episodes land on Thursday, August 5, with a new episode added weekly until the series conclusion.

A subscription starts at £4.99 per month. Pay £7.99 to remove ads, and pick the £79.90 annual plan if you want to save in the long run (you'll get 12 months memberships for the price of 10).

How to watch Are You Sure?! online in Australia

Australians can also watch Are You Sure?! online at the same time as the rest of the world, from Thursday, August 8 with a Disney Plus sub.

Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99.

Are You Sure?! Trailer

Official Trailer | Are You Sure?! | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Are You Sure?! Episode Release Schedule

Are You Sure? – Episode 1: Thursday, August 8

Are You Sure? – Episode 2: Thursday, August 8

Are You Sure? – Episode 3: Thursday, August 15

Are You Sure? – Episode 4: Thursday, August 22

Are You Sure? – Episode 5: Thursday, August 29

Are You Sure? – Episode 6: Thursday, September 5

Are You Sure? – Episode 7: Thursday, September 12

Are You Sure? – Episode 8: Thursday, September 19

Where Can I Watch Are You Sure?! Online? Are You Sure?! is exclusive to Disney Plus in countries like the US, CA, UK and Australia. A subscription starts at $7.99 a month in the US, with money-saving annual memberships and great value bundle options also available.