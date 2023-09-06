7 Things To Watch On Disney Plus To Take The Most Advantage Of The $1.99 Deal

Disney Plus is already one of the more popular streaming services in the world, but if you are one of the people who doesn’t have it yet, you may be out of excuses. A new Disney Plus deal that provides three months of the ad-supported pier for $1.99 per month just dropped. It’s hard to imagine a better deal for Disney Plus being possible, so it’s absolutely worth taking advantage of.

But then, once you have your super cheap Disney Plus price for the next three months, just what are going to do with it? There’s so much available to watch that honestly the hardest part may be figuring out where to start. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to get your money’s worth out of your new discounted Disney Plus subscription.

The Infinity Saga

There are plenty of original Marvel series available to enjoy on Disney Plus, but if you’re a serious fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then one of the things that makes Disney Plus special is that it keeps all the existing content in one place. You can watch the first three phases of the MCU, from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame thanks to the recent addition of The Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man: Homecoming, two movies that hadn’t been on the service until recently due to rights issues. You can even include all the One Shot live-action shorts that were originally released as DVD extras.

That’s 22 movies. Limit yourself to one a day, and you’ll still use up most of your first month of Disney Plus working your way through the franchise. Once you’re done with that, you can get started on Phase 4 and enjoy all the series and additional movies that have come out since then.

The Complete Life Of Ahsoka Tano

Maybe the reason you decided to pick up Disney Plus now is that you heard you could watch Ahsoka, the newest Original show. But just who the heck is Ahsoka Tano? If you didn’t watch the Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars or Rebels then there’s a lot you don’t know about this new show, but guess what? Disney Plus has you covered.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars originally ran for six seasons on TV, then got a seventh and final season exclusive to Disney Plus. Star Wars: Rebels ran for an additional four seasons on top of that. That’s a lot of TV, but you now have access to all of it, and if you get started, you can catch up before Ahsoka runs its final episode and enjoy it with all the rest of the fans.

The Little Mermaid (And The Rest Of Disney's Live-Action Remakes)

Disney’s newest box office hits, the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, has now arrived on exclusively on Disney Plus. If you didn’t catch the movie in theaters, or let’s be honest, even if you did, you’ll want to give it a watch from the comfort of your own home. That way you won’t embarrass yourself singing along.

But why stop there? Disney has made so many remakes over the years that there are plenty of these movies to watch. Even if you just limit yourself to the ones from the Disney Renaissance era you can enjoy Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, and The Lion King after you watch Ariel.

Elemental And Other Overlooked Pixar Movies

During the global pandemic streaming services were a big way that studios got their content out to viewers. Disney tried using a “Premiere Access” model with several movies, where the movie was released in theaters and on Disney Plus, for an added fee, at the same time. In a potentially nice move for families, however, several Pixar movies were released exclusively to the streaming service for no extra charge.

This means that if you didn’t have Disney Plus back then, you likely have never seen the likes of Soul, Luca, or Turning Red. All three of them are solid movies worth your time. The same goes for Lightyear which box office numbers indicate you probably didn’t go see in theaters. Finally, there’s Pixar’s newest movie Elemental, an absolutely beautiful romance that is hitting service during the three-month promotional period on September 13.

The Imagineering Story

If you’re a Disney fan then there’s a good chance you’ve been to a Disney theme park at least once. If you’ve been to a Disney theme park, there’s a good chance you’ve said the words “How did they do that?” at least once. The answer, is Walt Disney Imagineering, one of the most unique business units in the world.

The Imagineering Story is a documentary series by Leslie Iwerks, the granddaughter of Mickey Mouse co-creator Ub Iwerks, and it tells the story of the history of Imagineering in a way only Disney can. It’s compelling and exciting, and likely to leave even the most diehard Disney fan with some new details about their favorite parks and attractions.

Bluey

If you have young kids, then Disney Plus is a fantastic streaming service because the vast majority of the content is safe for kids of all ages. However, if there’s one particular show you need to check out, it’s Bluey. The Australian animated series about a family of dogs has become an absolute monster hit Stateside, and it’s one of those great shows that might be designed for kids, but there is plenty there for the grown-ups as well.

There’s so much there for grown-ups, in fact, that even if you don’t have kids, maybe give Bluey a look anyway. Trust us, there’s a good chance it will make you laugh out loud and capture your heart. Go enjoy the kid’s show. We won’t tell anybody.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

As Walt Disney himself said, “It was all started by a mouse.” Considering that Mickey Mouse is nearly as old as the Walt Disney Company itself, there are literally decades of cartoon shorts, TV shows, documentaries, and more, about the mouse to enjoy, but some of the absolute best Mickey Mouse cartoons have been created fairly recently, and they just came to a close.

The modern Mickey Mouse shorts began in 2013, before transforming into the Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, ongoing series of cartoon shorts and specials. There are over 100 of the cartoons that bring Mickey back to his zaniest roots. They are so much fun and will keep you laughing for hours.

Unless you sit and binge-watch everything on this list straight through, all these great shows and movies will probably take you quite some time to complete. And once you do, there’s likely to be something else to catch your eye. It certainly won’t be too hard to get your money’s worth out of paying $1.99 a month for Disney Plus.