How To Watch Big Boys Season 3 Online And Stream Every Episode Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Big Boys Season 3 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Sunday, February 9 at 6am GMT New Episodes: every Sunday at 10pm GMT Channel: Channel 4 Free Stream: Channel 4 (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Big Boys Season 3: Synopsis

Prepare to simultaneously laugh--out-loud and cry as Jack Rooke’s BAFTA-winning comedy comes to an end. Knee-deep in dissertations (and more excruciatingly awkward dates), Jack (Dylan Llewellyn), Danny (Jon Pointing), and the rest of the Blue Shed gang brace themselves for graduation and life beyond Brent Uni. Don’t miss the final chapter of this acclaimed series: simply read on below for how to watch Big Boys Season 3 online for free on Channel 4 and from anywhere with a VPN.

Created by Rooke from his early stage shows like Good Grief, this semi-autobiographical coming-of-age comedy drama has charted the heart-warming friendship between two very different men: the “dweeby” Allison Hammond-loving Jack, and lager-swilling lads’ lad Danny. They’ve had each other’s backs since being thrown together in Brent Uni's Blue Shed, which they now share with friends Yemi (Olisa Odele), an out-and-proud fashion student, and strident Scot, Corrine (Izuka Hoyle).

Initially set in 2013, the series started with Jack “a closeted mummy’s boy with a newly dead dad and a crap perm” beginning his journey at Brent University. It's 2016 now. While the naff perm remains, with Danny’s boisterous encouragement Jack has gotten his gay sea legs, with hilariously mixed results: from mistakenly drinking poppers, to getting poked in the eye while peering through a glory hole.

And the end is in sight as Season 3 begins. Following a bawdy family holiday to Faliraki full of sunburn, sand, and STDs, decisions re. dissertations are waiting to be made, and both Jack and Danny are contemplating their futures. Is this the end of the Blue Shed gang? Or will their friendships endure beyond these chaotically unforgettable three years?

Bawdy, heartfelt and hilarious, Big Boys has received continual praise since its debut in 2022, with Carol Midgely of The Times describing it as “one of the most funny, tender, profound sad-happy comedies I've seen.” And this final season is set to pack an even bigger emotional punch, as it leans into, Rooke says, a more “complicated, authentic set of experiences.”

Catch every last episode of the hit series with the following guide. It’ll explain how to watch Big Boys Season 3 online, with all episodes set to drop as a boxset on Channel 4.

How to watch Big Boys Season 3 online free in the UK

(Image credit: Channel 4)

UK viewers can watch Big Boys Season 3 when the show returns to Channel 4 on Sunday, February 9, with two back-to-back episodes from 10pm GMT. Alternatively, you can watch all six episodes of Big Boys Season 3 on-demand as a boxset when it debuts, via Channel 4’s on-demand service.

You can access the on-demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Big Boys Season 3? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Big Boys online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Big Boys just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Big Boys as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Channel 4. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Big Boys, head to Channel 4

Can I watch Big Boys Season 3 online in the US?

(Image credit: Hulu)

For US viewers, there’s good news and not-so-good news. Seasons 1 and 2 have been acquired by Hulu, which means all twelve prior episodes are now available to stream. But the third and final season? We only know it’ll be on Hulu “shortly after it airs in the UK in early 2025.” We’ll make sure to update you here as soon as an official release date is confirmed.

Not currently got a Hulu subscription? Members can opt for a variety of plans. Firstly there’s the basic Hulu (With Ads) plan, which offers new subscribers a 30-day free trial. After that, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

Traveling outside of the UK? If you want to access Channel 4 on-demand but find yourself away from home, download a VPN to connect to your country’s streaming services from anywhere.

Can I watch Big Boys Season 3 online in Canada?

Despite critical acclaim, Big Boys still hasn’t been picked up by a Canadian network. That means that any Brits making a stop off in the Great North won’t be able to access Channel 4’s streaming service and watch the BAFTA-winning comedy series whilst abroad.

The Solution? UK viewers can download a VPN, which lets you access the same regional on-demand services you’d use back home, and no matter where you’re currently located.

Can I watch Big Boys Season 3 online in Australia?

We’re still waiting on a broadcast date for Big Boys Season 3 in Australia. Until then, Aussie viewers can catch up on the first two seasons through ABC iView, where all prior episodes are available to stream 100% free with an iView account.

Out of the country? Those currently outside of Blighty can purchase a VPN to connect to Channel 4’s on-demand streaming service and watch episodes of Big Boys Season 3 live or on-demand after they air.

Big Boys Season 3 Trailer

Big Boys Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

New episodes will air weekly on linear TV. Those watching online, however, can catch all six episodes on-demand on Channel 4 from February 9.

Big Boys Season 3 – Episode 1: Sunday, February 9

Big Boys Season 3 – Episode 2: Sunday, February 9

Big Boys Season 3 – Episode 3: Sunday, February 16

Big Boys Season 3 – Episode 4: Sunday, February 23

Big Boys Season 3 – Episode 5: Sunday, March 2

Big Boys Season 3 – Episode 6: Sunday, March 9

Big Boys Season 3 Cast